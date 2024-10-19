Eugene Modise Threatens to Sue DA, Citizens Urge Tshwane Deputy Mayor to Focus on Service Delivery
- Tshwane Deputy Mayor Eugene Modise has threatened to sue the Democratic Alliance for defamation
- The DA claimed that the newly elected Deputy Mayor owes the municipality over R600 000 in debt
- South Africans are tired of the drama and want the council to focus on service delivery instead
Tensions are rising in the Tshwane council once more, but South Africans are solely concerned about how it will affect service delivery.
Residents of the area are worried about the continued political instability, as tensions remain fraught between the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the African National Congress (ANC).
The metro was previously run by a DA-led council, with Cilliers Brink as the mayor. He was removed thanks to a motion of no confidence brought forward by the ANC.
Deputy Mayor to sue DA
The latest controversy in the area comes after the new Deputy Mayor Eugene Modise threatened to sue the DA.
Modise accuses the party of defamation after they claim that he owes the municipality over R600,000 in debt.
The DA called on Modise to pay the bill after he was elected as the new Deputy Mayor.
Modise claims he owes nothing
Modise has since clarified the situation, saying that he settled a debt. He explained that during COVID-19, his tenants accrued a municipal debt that the government did not rebate. “I took it upon myself to pay the debt. So, I am not owing a single cent,” he said.
Modise added that he would request a letter from the Chief Financial Officer to state that he owes nothing.
South Africans more concerned about service delivery
Social media users who commented on the story expressed frustration that there was more drama with the council than service delivery.
Matured democracy said:
“What is that supposed to do with people on the ground? We don't want to know about the fight behind closed doors; we need to know about service delivery.”
Richard Maluleke added:
They’re given opportunities to do something for the people, but they use those powers to fight personal battles. Shame on them.”
Mahlatse Mahlatse said:
“Here we go again. People of Tshwane need service delivery. Wena you want to start your role with lots of court dates.”
Colin Bridger added:
“Try it. But first supply water, electricity and medical treatment to Johannesburg and Pretoria.”
Kamo Jeremy said:
“Service delivery first. You were owing the municipality R600 000 for years according to the former MMC for finance. Now you are the Deputy Mayor, you start by fighting your battles first, shame on you.”
Modise elected new Deputy Mayor
Recently Briefly News reported that the ANC's Eugene Modise was elected as the new Deputy Mayor of Tshwane.
Modise replaces Nasiphi Moya in the post, after she was elected as the new mayor of the Tshwane metro.
Moya took over the top job after the DA's Cilliers Brink was removed from office through a motion of no confidence.
Source: Briefly News
