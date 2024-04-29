Police failed murder victim Sphiwe Ndlovu despite her quest for safety which ended in a heartbreaking loss of life.

A month before her death, Ndlovu had sought legal recourse, obtaining a protection order against her ex-boyfriend, Velly Ngondwe.

Gender-Based Violence activist Mbali Hlophe says the country's justice system has never had women's best interests at heart

Police failed murder victim by not protecting her despite taking out a protection order against boyfriend who set her house on fire.

Source: Getty Images

The South African Police Service (SAPS) failed murder victim Sphiwe Ndlovu even after she was granted her a protection order against boyfriend Velly Ngondwe.

Ndlovu's family expressed disappointment in the police following their daughter's death in October 2022.

The ongoing struggle against gender-based violence

Mbali Hlophe, a GBV activist, says she can't help but feel disheartened by the persistent gap between rhetoric and action when it comes to addressing GBV in SA.

She urged South Africans to sign the Soul City Institute for Social Justice petition which calls on political parties to prioritize the fight against GBV and Femicide (GBVF).

Despite the significant public discourse and attention given to the issue, tangible progress remains elusive because victims are failed by police more.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent remarks at the ANC Limpopo conference underscored the urgent need to combat GBV, rightly labeling it as a heinous crime akin to a second pandemic.

However, the reality on the ground does not align with the gravity of the situation. Promises made, including the establishment of a GBV and Femicide Council Bill, have yet to materialize, leaving victims without the necessary support and resources.

Hlophe said Freedom Day should have not been celebrated without the freedom of women across the world.

Ngodwe's court case

Ngondwe, now found guilty of murder, attempted murder, and arson, had a history of violence against Ndlovu.

The convicted murdere is expected back in court on 10 June for sentencing.

According to Sowetan the court revealed that he had previously attempted to burn down her house twice before succeeding in a fatal arson attack.

Despite Ndlovu's pleas for help and repeated reports of threats against her and her children, law enforcement's response remained inadequate.

Family expressed disappointment in the police

Ndlovu's family expressed their frustration with the systemic failure, citing instances where Ngondwe's threats escalated into violent actions, including the burning of Ndlovu's spaza shop and her home.

Ndlovu died two days after Ngondwe set her house alight in Maboloka, North West.

Oupa Ndlovu, the deceased's brother, noted the lack of police action despite clear evidence linking Ngondwe to the crimes.

"The police failed us. I say this because of the two fires that happened at the spaza and at her house. Police would tell us that they don’t have proof that he was behind the fires. We knew it was him because of the threats to kill my sister and her children."

Speaking to Sowetan, Ndlovu’s 20-year-old daughter said her mother had been seeking help from the community and the police since 2021.

"He would threaten to burn us inside the house and even told my mother he wanted to kill her and her children."

“We would see him watching us from an abandoned home, watching our every move and threatening anyone who visits us. He would also send my mother text messages saying he was going to destroy her. Before the fire, he passed [by the house] in his taxi and said: ‘You are breathing for the last time today’.”

“He put us through so much and I don’t have a home right now. Yes, the house is still there but doesn’t have a roof or furniture – it is just a box. I am now separated from my siblings and whenever I get to speak to them, they ask me when the house will be complete so that we can all live together. I live in other people’s homes.”

Ndlovu sought for help everywhere she could

The local member of the community policing forum Moseki Makasana, said Ndlovu reported Ngondwe to the CPF.

“We failed her and even some within the CPF thought [Ngondwe] was bluffing. But we tried a lot of times to speak to him and he promised to change but he never did. I was in my home when he shouted and told (them) that they were breathing for the last time.

"We failed her because we did not act, but also, what were we supposed to do? She would tell us that this man was going to kill her and that she didn’t want him anymore. We tried to speak to him a couple of times but he said he loved her. We would talk to him and he would assure us that he won’t harm her anymore.”

Ndlovu’s protection order shows she feared for her life

In her application for the protection order in July 2022, Ndlovu said she feared for her life.

“He is threatening to kill me and my kids and he will destroy me and my life. He is always calling me and sending threatening messages. I fear for my life."

