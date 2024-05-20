Papa Penny joined Jacob Zuma on stage during the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) manifesto launch held at Orlando Stadium

A video of the two prominent personalities singing Jacob Zuma's popular Umshini Wami song has gone viral

Netizens weighed in on the reality TV star's decision to ditch the African National Congress (ANC) and support the former President

Limpopo-born singer Papa Penny got the crowd moving at the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) rally, which took place at the Orlando Stadium this past weekend. Papa Penny divided the internet when he ditched the ruling party for the newly founded MK party.

Papa Penny joined former President Jacob Zuma on stage to sing 'Umshini Wami' at Orlando Stadium. Image: @penny_penny_shaka_bundu, Getty Images

Source: Instagram

Papa Penny and Jacob Zuma sing Umshini Wami

The Papa Penny Ahee reality TV star sang alongside Jacob Zuma during the MK party rally in Soweto on Saturday, 18 May 2024.

X blog page @MDNnewss shared a video of the two prominent personalities singing on stage. They sang the former President's popular Umshini Wami song.

"MK Party leader Jacob Zuma singing Umshini Wami, joined by Papa Penny on stage at Orlando Stadium."

Did Papa Penny turn down multi-million rand offer from ANC?

Netizens were shocked when a poster depicting Papa Penny as an MK party member made rounds. The poster had announced Penny as one of the people to perform on stage.

However, Papa Penny was a vocal supporter of the ruling party, the African National Congress (ANC), which led many to question his political stance.

According to a report from City Press, Papa Penny had a fallout with ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, which led to him allegedly rejecting an R15 million offer to continue supporting the party.

Mzansi trolls Papa Penny

Social media users weighed in on the reality TV star's performance on stage, saying his mic was off because they could not hear a word he was saying.

@prow_II:

"Why can we not hear Papa Penny? He could have at least learnt this song."

@XUFFLER:

"Artists and politics should never mix!"

@GogeLerato41556:

"Appealing to the SA crowd that would prioritize a good time over real issues. Can we be serious as a country for a change? We are not going to dance into poverty please."

Jacob Zuma addresses thousands of MK supporters at rally

In a previous report from Briefly News, uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party leader Jacob Zuma slammed critics and mentioned all the issues he aims to tackle should he be voted into power.

The MK party's objective is to win a parliamentary majority in the general election to implement reforms without opposition.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News