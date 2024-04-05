Fans were astonished by a viral photo of a pastor who bears a striking resemblance to the late rapper AKA, sparking discussions about celebrity doppelgangers

The pastor's uncanny likeness to AKA led to jokes and speculation about reincarnation, with many humorously suggesting that AKA returned as a pastor

The resemblance was so striking that fans couldn't help but do a double take, highlighting the intriguing nature of lookalikes in popular culture

Social media users thought they were seeing double when they saw a picture of a pastor who bears a striking resemblance to the late rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes.

A picture of AKA's long-lost twin goes viral on social media.

Source: Instagram

AKA's long-lost twin goes viral on social media

It's amazing how some people can look exactly like people they don't even know or are not related to. There are pictures of people who have shocked fans because of how they look like celebrities.

Celebries who have doppelgangers include Thando Thabethe, Cassper Nyovest, Babes Wodumo, Linda Mtoba and even international stars like Jamie Foxx, Rihanna and Kevin Hart.

Mzansi social media users recently had to do a double take at a viral picture of a man who looks like the late rapper AKA. The trending picture was shared on the micro-blogging platform X by a user with the handle @Nicky_April1. The tweep was also shocked by how the pastor looked like Mega. The caption read:

"Are you seeing what I'm seeing?"

Fans react to viral picture of AKA's lookalike

Social media users agreed that the pastor is Kiernan's long-lost twin. Some joked about how the Jika hitmaker came back as a pastor.

@Thabo_Tshisi said:

"It's him "

@WhysoCrus commented:

"What in the AKA is this? "

"Fella in the pulpit, with full Composure! He didn't die, he multiplied... "

@ALentswe47881 wrote:

"In my next life I wanna be a pastor. Then boom!"

@Tk_Gcwanini added:

"But he said he wanted to come back as Sim dope so he is on the right path "

Thando Thabethe’s pregnant lookalike causes a buzz

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Thando Thabethe has been charting Twitter trends after pictures of a woman who bears a striking resemblance to the star went viral.

According to ZAlebs, fans came across the pictures and immediately thought that the Unstoppable Thabooty star was expecting her first baby.

