Cassper Nyovest has seemingly reacted to the viral snap of his lookalike who posed next to a big tuna fish while at work

The Siyathandana hitmaker's fans tagged him when they commented on their fave's doppelganger's snap on social media on Monday

The rapper took to his timeline later on the day and hilariously shared that something is fishy and many were convinced he was reacting to the trending pic

Cassper Nyovest has seemingly reacted to a snap of his lookalike. The rapper's doppelganger has gone viral on social media.

Cassper Nyovest’s lookalike has gone viral online. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

The tweep with the handle @mafelaNcube took to his timeline to share a snap of himself at work on Monday, 18 July. He was gearing up to fillet a huge tuna at his job.

The image he posted on Twitter garnered over a thousand comments. Mufasa's fans were surprised by @mafelaNcube's resemblance to their fave.

@zandi_maphaha said:

"I mean on the profile pic you look like Cassper, well OK, fine that happens but now in this Pic I'm battling to figure out if this is some Photoshop prank or what because you have his exact face."

Many others tagged the Siyathandana hitmaker when they commented on the viral snap. The rapper took to his timeline later on the day and seemingly reacted to the pic of his lookalike. Cassper Nyovest said:

"Something is fishy."

Peeps took to his comment section and assumed that he has seen the snap of the tweep posing with the fresh fish.

@LedwabaThabangt commented:

"Ahh bafanas, you should have told us you are a full time chef and the rap career was a side hustle."

@NewPersoncpt wrote:

"Make that guy your stunt double."

@TKaSh_Mbk added:

"Haha Cass, we know you saw that other guy with the fish."

Cassper Nyovest shows off his lux whips

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest is a big flex. The rapper took to social media to show off his posh whips while while holidaying in Cape Town.

The Siyathandana hitmaker posted snaps of himself posing next to his white Bentley and new white McLaren. He was at the Table Mountain in the Mother City when he took the pics.

The rapper-turned-businessman's post inspired many of his fans. Even celebs such as Somizi reacted to Don Billiato's post. zamababe said:

"Honestly it's not about where you're from its about where you're going... Keep motivating us Nyovest."

Source: Briefly News