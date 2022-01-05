Flex: Cassper Nyovest Shows Off His Lux Whips While on Holiday in Cape Town

Cassper Nyovest has showed off his luxurious whips while on holiday for the festive season in Cape Town

The rapper-turned-businessman shared snaps of himself posing next to his expensive McLaren and posh Bentley

Peeps shared that the star is an inspiration to them and the likes of Somizi and Uncle Vinny were also inspired by the post

Cassper Nyovest is a big flex. The rapper took to social media to show off his posh whips while while holidaying in Cape Town.

Cassper Nyovest showed off his luxurious rides. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

The Siyathandana hitmaker posted snaps of himself posing next to his white Bentley and new white McLaren. He was at the Table Mountain in the Mother City when he took the pics.

Cassper Nyovest captioned his Instagram post:

"We don't run the streets, we own them!"

The rapper-turned-businessman's post inspired many of his fans. Even celebs such as Somizi reacted to Don Billiato's post.

Somizi said:

"Taking over the mother F city..."

Uncle Vinny wrote:

"You're living your dream."

thibela_mahlahlo commented:

"If you're not inspired you have a serious problem."

zamababe said:

"Honestly it's not about where you're from its about where you're going... Keep motivating us Nyovest."

good_pale wrote:

"#Success all the way."

mr__romantic___5 added:

"Big influence to the hood. We love you big man, we also wanna get out the hood like you."

Cassper asks his parents to bless his R4.5 million McLaren

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest is tired of people who are hating on his new McLaren. The rapper took to social media to fend off all the negativity targeted at the R4.5 million whip.

The star shared that he asked his parents to bless his flashy ride. Cassper Nyovest posted a clip on Twitter where his rents were viewing the posh whip. The Siyathandana hitmaker captioned his post:

"Never forget where you come from. Nna ke ngwana wa St John. My prayer warriors come to bless my brand New McLaren. Plus boloi bo baya malangeni. Aneva le Loke!!! Highly favoured and Highly protected!!! Ke Ngwana wa Modimo nna!!!"

