A Christmas gift has sparked dating rumours between Nadia Nakai and AKA and many peeps are not happy

Nadia Nakai posted a Rolex watch a "secret Santa" gifted her for Xmas and many peeps speculated that the gift was from Super Mega

While some of Nadia's fans were happy for her on Instagram, some Twitter users slammed AKA for moving on too fast following his fiancée's passing

Mzansi social media users have speculated that Nadia Nakai and AKA are dating. The rumour started when the stunning rapper posted a gift she received for Christmas.

Nadia Nakai did not share who bought her the blinging Rolex watch but peeps were quick to jump to their own conclusions. The 40 Bars hitmaker captioned her Instagram post:

"Secret Santa said it’s gonna be an icy Christmas."

Peeps took to her comment section to guess who the secret Santa is. Many shared that Super Mega bought the expensive wristwatch. Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula posted Nadia's gift on Twitter and peeps shared mixed reactions to his caption.

While some tweeps were happy for him, some slammed the rapper for moving on too fast following the recent death of his fiancée, Nellie Tembe, according to ZAlebs.

@HermaineM said:

"AKA & Nadia Nakai? I think it started at Reebok Launch last year..."

@LeonessThe wrote:

"From Vic Mensa to Kiernan Forbes? What a downgrade."

@VutomiKhosa5 commented:

"He moved on quite quickly, ey.d

@Hope_mabunda_ said:

"No woman in her right state of mind should Date AKA..."

@InHisTimes added:

"Does he even remember Nelly maar this guy? Does he even miss her even just a little bit? Cause 3 months after her death he was already with Nadia allegedly. She sadly died for nothing. She should have preserved her life and left him to be with a guy who would not abuse her."

AKA takes mom Lynn Forbes on a dinner date

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA is such a momma's boy. The rapper took his mother, Lynn Forbes, out for a date night on Thursday, 16 December.

The Fela In Versace hitmaker took to social media to share the snap of the priceless moment. Supa Mega captioned the pic he posted on Instagram:

"Dinner for two."

The award-winning star's fans took to his timeline to share their thoughts on his post. Many praised the artist for taking some time out of his busy schedule to chill with Lynn Forbes.

