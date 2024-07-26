Man Shows Difference Between Western Cape and Eastern Cape Road, Netizens Stunned: “Truth Be Told”
- A traveller was stunned by the difference between the Eastern Cape (EC) and Western Cape (WC) road
- The gent was standing on the border between the two provinces where the road was smooth on the WC side and rough on the EC side
- The online community reacted to the video, with many pointing fingers at the provincial governments
South Africa has to be one of the funniest countries one could ever live in. A man showed the difference between the Eastern Cape and Western Cape roads.
In a TikTok video uploaded by @dumpiethetraveller, the man is standing on the border that separates the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape province. What was hilarious was the fact that the separation was even visible on the tar.
The Western Cape tar was fairly done - in good condition, while the tar on the Eastern Cape side was old and not looking good. One could say that the scenario provided a picture of the country's divide.
Man captures visible differences between EC and WC road
Netizens point fingers at the government
The video garnered over 16k views, with many online users blaming the governments that are responsible for the provinces, namely, the Democratic Alliance and the African National Congress.
@T.P.M commented:
"Come to Tshwane and see the nothing DA is doing."
Jean Fabrice Archer said:
"One of the most funniest country I've ever lived.. South Africa."
@Absa Kufa asked:
"Is this a national route or provincial route? I want to educate you on something."
@Emckay wrote:
"Truth be told🙏."
@user5037883892030 commented:
"EC Voted for that."
@Lekompo said:
"You cannot build a house and not maintain it. ANC never loved us."
Government says citizens shouldn't fix potholes without approval
In another story, Briefly News reported about South Africans being warned about fixing potholes.
Sanral has warned that fixing potholes without the consent of the relevant authorities is against the law. Sanral chairperson Themba Mhambi said that there are 288 authorities in the country that oversee roads. Mhambi explained that citizens are not allowed to fix potholes because it would create an issue of culpability.
