EFF MMC of Finance fired in Ekhuruleni: Mzansi blames DA

Ekurhuleni Mayor Doctor Xhakaza's dismissal of EFF MMC Nkululeko Dunga has sparked controversy, with many blaming the ANC-DA coalition

Social media reactions suggest the move is seen as ANC acting under DA's directives, aimed at marginalising the EFF

Despite some support for the decision, concerns about the coalition's impact on governance persist

The dismissal of EFF MMC Nkululeko Dunga has sparked controversy, with many blaming the ANC-DA coalition. Images: Michele Spatari, Frennie Shivambu and Waldo Swiegers.

In a controversial move, Ekurhuleni Mayor Doctor Xhakaza has dismissed Nkululeko Dunga, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Finance and the party’s provincial chairperson.

This decision has sparked a heated political debate, with many South Africans pointing fingers at the African National Congress (ANC)-Democratic Alliance (DA) coalition as the driving force behind the dismissal.

Netizens are convinced this is the effect of the ANC-DA coalition

The decision to fire Dunga has led to a surge of reactions on social media, particularly on Twitter, with many unhappy with the DA and ANC coalition.

Many users attributed the move to alleged pressures from the DA, suggesting that the ANC is acting on the DA's directives.

@custy_kgadi expressed a widely held sentiment:

"They already started taking instructions from the DA. We've seen this coming."

This viewpoint was echoed by @ВВК29, who stated:

"It is obvious that they're taking instructions from the DA. The ANC thinks by removing Dunga, that will force EFF to ask their MMCs to resign. Well, they must resign because ANC is clearly taking orders from Stellenbosch."

Further comments on Twitter reinforce the idea of an ANC-DA collaboration aimed at marginalizing the EFF.

@mpumelelo urged EFF leader Julius Malema to instruct all EFF MMCs to resign and remain in opposition:

"Please tell all your MMCs to resign and remain on opposition benches."

@gistwhere shared similar suspicions:

"Jah, DA is indeed within ANC now."

@KgobeMaripa added:

"Guys, ANC and DA has been and always will be the enemy of the people. NP so-called DA is using ANC as askaris."

Despite the uproar, some voices supported the ANC's decision.

@AmukelaniMoy suggested that the EFF's handling of Ekurhuleni’s finances was detrimental:

"The @EFFSouthAfrica looted Ekurhuleni to junk status; the ANC needs to dissolve the EFF coalition!"

Changes in the mayoral committee

In a statement, Xhakaza said the decision aimed at ensuring that they can effectively fast-track the completion and approval of the annual budget, a critical task for the continued development and growth of our City:

"Furthermore, there is a critical need to turn around the City's financial position urgently. We appreciate MMC Dunga's contribution and wish him well in his future endeavours.

"In the interim, I have assigned MMC for City Planning and Economic Development Ald. Nomadlozi Nkosi to oversee the Finance portfolio. She is currently the Chairperson of both the Governance and Economic Mayoral Cluster and the Budget Steering Committee.

"I will appoint a replacement for the MMC for Finance role after the necessary consultations."

