The Black Business Council believes that a coalition agreement between the ANC and the DA would be devastating for black people

The Council told the ANC that such a union would be difficult to explain to the members and supporters of both parties

BBC CEO Kganki Matabane suggested that the ANC would be better suited working with the EFF and the PA

The Black Business Council (BBC) has warned that a coalition agreement between the ANC and the DA would be disastrous for black people.

BBC CEO's advice on political coalitions

The Council’s CEO, Kganki Matabane, said the two parties' ideologies and pragmatics were opposed, making it almost impossible for each organisation to explain such a union to its members and supporters.

Matabane wrote to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula on 6 June 2024, as the ANC embarked on coalition talks after failing to secure a majority in the 2024 General Election.

In the letter, he said that the DA threatened the gains made by the ANC, which could lead to regression at a time when further transformation and redress were needed:

“The DA campaigned on repealing progressive and race-based legislation…and removing racial targets and quotas from Employment Equity and Preferential Procurement Acts.”

Matabane also ruled out a coalition government that included the MK Party and said the new entrant in the political space seemed to disregard the rule of law.

According to Sunday World, the BBC chief executive proposed that a coalition between the ANC, EFF, and PA could be a more progressive option for the ANC.

Netizens weigh in

Many social media users who commented on the ongoing coalition talks were against a coalition between the ANC and the DA.

@SoundMabuza said:

“MK is doing the most. ANC-DA coalition will be the worst thing after apartheid.”

@fame1972 asked:

“If the ANC-DA coalition doesn't happen, will the CPT Camps Bay property be up for sale? Asking for a friend ”

@kingNyamu added:

“We can’t afford an ANC-DA coalition. A yt [white] man should never be anywhere close to the proximity of power when it comes to Africa and African politics.”

@realestpageSA commented:

“ANC members don't want ANC-DA coalition, and they're damn right, sacrifice Ramaphosa or fight with your members; ANC has some choices to make.”

@VDruza stated:

“Stop ANC-DA. Cyril is selling the country.”

Patriotic Alliance's coalition condition

