The African National Congress is expected to discuss the options available for them to form a new government

the ruling party will have to choose between a government of national unity, a grand coalition and a minority government

South Africans shared their views on who they think the ANC would enter into a coalition government

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, political parties and election dynamics.

The ANC's NEC has to make tough choices. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress must choose between a coalition government, a Government of National Unity or a minority government.

ANC to choose between three options

According to TimesLIVE, members of the ANC's National Working Committee spoke anonymously. They said they would recommend to the National Executive Committee, which met on 6 June, that it consider either a grand coalition, a minority government, or a GNU.

One of the insiders said that the ruling party sees itself in a government of national unity with a supply-and-confidence agreement character. This means that a minority government can function without formal coalitions and provides flexibility in selecting political partners.

South Africans make future government predictions

Netizens on Facebook discussed what kind of government they thought the country would have.

Dina Vlooi Strydom said:

"I have a feeling the ANC will not coalesce with the DA. The result will be another five years of distractions in our country."

Lindelani Mthembu said:

"With the support of the ANC reduced by almost 17 percent in one electoral cycle, Ramaphosa's funders must be pleased. The mandate of delivering the ANC as a carcass destined to the dustbin of history is on course."

Leon Raulstone replied:

"Or maybe it was all their looting and corruption, and people woke up."

Democratic Alliance establishes team ahead of coalition talks

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the Democratic Alliance established a team to steer the party through coalition talks.

The country is set to have its first coalition government in history, and the DA said it is ready to discuss a coalition with parties.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News