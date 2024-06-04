South African media personality Gareth Cliff recently backed the MK Party leader Jacob Zuma

In a Tweet he posted on his Twitter (X) page, the star wrote that whoever is putting the government together should make Zuma the Premier of KZN

Many fans and followers of the media personality flooded his comment section with their opinions on his suggestions

Media personality Gareth Cliff backed former President Jacob Zuma. Image: Kyodo News Stills/@grcliff

South African media personality stunned many fans about who he supports to be part of the cabinet.

Gareth Cliff backs MK Party leader Jacob Zuma to get top position in parliament

The former 5FM radio presenter Gareth Cliff has made headlines once again on social media after he came under fire for sharing a meme directed at Minister Naledi Pandor and alluded to her being a turd.

The star who previously slammed Wits students protesting for free education recently backed the former President and now MK Party leader Jacob Zuma in getting a top position in parliament.

The star shared a tweet on his Twitter (X) page noting his suggestions on who should receive which position. He then wrote at the bottom that Jacob Zuma must be made the Premier of KZN.

He wrote:

"Whoever is putting our government together in the next few days: Cut cabinet down to 16 portfolios. Make @GaytonMcK Minister of Police, Make @FloydShivambu or @MbuyiseniNdlozi Minister of Social Welfare. Make @MmusiMaimane Minister of Education. Make Glynis Breytenbach Minister of Justice. Keep Electricity with the ANC. They must fix what they broke. Make Jacob Gedleyhlekisa Zuma Premier of KZN."

See the post below:

Netizens respond to Gareth's suggestions

Many netizens on social media responded to the suggestions Gareth Cliff made:

@DenisThulani wrote:

"This will be the longest five years we ever had,if God keeps us."

@NdivhuwoBarnes said:

"It takes a criminal to deal with criminals."

@UncensoredView1 responded:

"For some reason I thought you’d say make Gayton Minister of Correctional Services. The rest on point."

@NevMarsh commented:

"I have to say, I don’t disagree with this at all. I would support such a cabinet!"

@moozir mentioned:

"@GaytonMcK ought to be nowhere near any government. We can get border control without his extreme measures."

@UnityInSA responded:

"To make it fair, there should be some Ministers from MK also. We need an inclusive government."

