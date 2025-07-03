American rapper and businessman Kanye West was recently banned from entering Australia

This all happened because of his controversial new song, Hail Hitler, which sparked global outrage

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the rapper being banned from a country

Controversial American rapper and businessman Kanye West hogged headlines on social media regarding his new song.

Recently, the record label owner who dropped a new album, WW3, in May 2025, found himself being banned from entering Australia after the Minister of Home Affairs, Tony Burke, cancelled his Visa.

The reason West was banned from the country was entirely because of his song, Hail Hitler, which glorified Adolf Hitler. This song, which is part of his new album, sparked global outrage, leading to it being banned from major streaming platforms.

The news about the American rapper was shared on the online news and gossip platform, MDNews, on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, 2 July 2025.

During his interview with ABC's Afternoon Briefing, Burke said:

"I’m not taking away the way the act operates, but even for the lowest level of visa, when my officials looked at it, they cancelled that following the announcement of that song. We have enough problems in this country already without deliberately importing bigotry."

MDNews captioned their post:

"The track, part of West’s May 2025 album WW3, sparked global outrage and was banned from major streaming platforms for violating hate speech policies. Burke cited West’s history of antisemitic remarks and the song’s content as reasons for the cancellation, stating that Australia will not tolerate imported bigotry."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Kanye West's ban

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the record, who was rumoured to be divorcing his wife, Bianca Censori, and was banned from Australia.

Here's what they had to say below:

@MordyofX said:

"Wow...I never knew Australians to be this strict."

@RenaldoEKell wrote:

"I don't blame them. We don't need such promoting people in this world. But honestly, Kanye is losing it. I like a lot."

@rintchengwa responded:

"Another jew hater dropped. Woooow, I have never seen a jew hater succeeding. Anybody can Google and find out."

@Gerry55998474 replied:

"But I don't see any difference between Hitler and Benjamin Netanyahu. No difference absolutely. That is why people are starting to support Hitler."

The significance of Kanye's social media influence

While news of him being banned from entering Australia circulated social media, Kanye West's online presence has often been as talked about as his music. Whether posting personal thoughts, promoting his various business ventures, or sparking controversies with his comments, West has used social media as a powerful tool to communicate directly with his millions of followers. His often controversial tweets have made headlines for years, leading to real-world consequences, including losing business deals and public scrutiny.

The controversial rapper and fashion mogul has deactivated his X (formerly Twitter) account. Known for his larger-than-life personality and outspokenness, West's social media activity has been a topic of much debate over the years. West's decision to leave the platform has left fans and critics speculating about the reasons behind his departure, its potential impact on his brand, and what the future holds for the polarising figure.

