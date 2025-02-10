Kanye West deactivated his X (formerly Twitter) account, leaving fans and critics debating whether it's a personal choice, a strategic move, or a response to backlash

His recent comments about his wife, Bianca Censori, claiming he has "dominion" over her, sparked outrage, adding to ongoing criticism of his behaviour and statements

Social media users had mixed reactions, with some celebrating his departure while others predicted that West would be back on the platform within 30 days

Kanye West has deactivated his X account after posting a couple of controversial statements, which sparked outrage on the platform.

Source: Getty Images

Kanye West, the controversial rapper and fashion mogul, has deactivated his X (formerly Twitter) account. Known for his larger-than-life personality and outspokenness, West's social media activity has been a topic of much debate over the years.

West's decision to leave the platform has left fans and critics speculating about the reasons behind his departure, its potential impact on his brand, and what the future holds for the polarising figure.

The significance of Kanye's social media influence

Kanye West's online presence has often been as talked about as his music. Whether posting personal thoughts, promoting his various business ventures, or sparking controversies with his comments, West has used social media as a powerful tool to communicate directly with his millions of followers. His often controversial tweets have made headlines for years, leading to real-world consequences, including losing business deals and public scrutiny.

Kanye West's social media exit has sparked debate as fans react to his X account deactivation. Social media users have shared mixed opinions on his decision.

Source: Getty Images

Social media reaction to Kanye's departure

In a post on X, @PopBase shared the news with other users, including a screenshot of West's deactivated account. Social media users' reactions to Kanye West's deactivation have been a mixture of relief and curiosity.

Some users on X have expressed relief, seeing the move as a necessary break for West, given his increasingly controversial online presence. Many noted that stepping away from the platform might allow him to focus on his personal life and well-being rather than continue to make headlines for his divisive statements. Here's how X users reacted to this news:

@PAH0001 commented:

"Finally".

@ZeyAl_311 wrote:

"It was not supposed to be like this!!! His account was supposed to be suspended but when you think about who owns the app and his beliefs… We’re disappointed but are we surprised?????? I don’t think so".

@la_cryptic thought:

"so im guessing this was all a marketing ploy for his Super Bowl ad".

@cherrycherrybel wrote:

"Just deactivated. That freak of attention seeker will be back within 30 days for some more x for his attention illness".

@safferpsyche questioned:

"Did he do it for a woman so heartless?"

And @evanverse7 wrote:

"Finally. What a mess! 💀🤣".

A response to backlash?

Another possible reason behind Kanye's decision is the ongoing backlash from his controversial statements on X. Over the years, he has made several high-profile and divisive comments, from political stances to personal rants. Each statement sparked public outcry, and the consequences were often swift, with brands distancing themselves and fans expressing disappointment.

Kanye's most recent comments have intensified the backlash, further fueling public outrage. In a now-infamous rant, West praised Adolf Hitler and shockingly called himself a "Nazi." The antisemitic remarks drew intense criticism from social media users, organisations, and individuals across social media platforms.

Furthermore, in another controversial statement, Kanye asserted "dominion" over his wife, Bianca Censori, a remark that raised concerns about his views on relationships and power dynamics. This followed their appearance at the latest Grammy Awards, which sparked reactions on social media when Kanye West caused traffic disruption for Censori's photoshoot.

As if that weren't enough, discussions continue regarding Kanye's involvement in the Diddy matter.

