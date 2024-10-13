Kanye West was mentioned in the Sean 'Diddy' Combs lawsuit, and his former assistant made detailed allegations

Lauren Pisciotta is pursuing a legal case against Kanye West with allegations that he violated her physically when she was unconscious

The accusations against Kanye West came to light amid a probe into Diddy and his numerous crimes

Kanye West is being accused of harming one of his former assistants. The rapper reportedly committed a crime during a studio session with Diddy.

Kanye West was named in a Diddy lawsuit by his former personal assistant, Lauren Prisciotta acssssuing him of sexual assault. Image: Gotham / Getty Images / @laurenpisciotta / Instagram

The allegations against Kanye West went viral on social media. People discussed their thoughts after we posted that they were involved in the Diddy lawsuit.

Kanye West accused of sexual assault in

According to Fox News, Kanye West is being sued for sexual assault and drugging his former assistant. She was allegedly invited to his studio session with Diddy and offered a drink, which made her feel disorientated. She detailed that she did not remember the night. The document read:

"She could not recall and was certainly not aware that any kind of sexual assault had happened to her or her former client."

What you need to know about P. Diddy's lawsuit

Diddy was arrested in 2024 following a detailed investigation by the FBI, and they closed in on the mogul.

Many celebrities were reportedly involved in debaucherous parties hosted by Diddy, and the public has anticipated more names to come out.

Social media was a bus after officials revealed some of the suspicious items they apprehended in Diddy's house.

Kanye West fans react to accusations

Many people shared their thoughts on the allegations levelled against Kanye West. Read the comments below:

@AnneTheReUp commented:

"Omg? The whole industry coming down with him."

@lmsocurious wrote:

"But people still say, 'They can never make me hate you, Kanye' Spineless robots."

@theiconicashley said:

"And yet you all criticise Kim."

@LilclaireFlexer defended Kanye:

"Yeah, the same guy that called out the industry and the trainer that had him committed. Showed text messages of the trainer threatening him about how drugged he would be, etc. It's the same guy the industry nuked—I am not buying this one. Sorry."

@virgosgrooviest remarked:

"Again, Beyoncé or Jay Z's names have NOT been mentioned in that lawsuit ONCE, yet they are receiving the most backlash despite victims accusing other artists of crimes, and you all are quiet."

