Legendary rapper and businessman Sean Combs, popularly known as Diddy is trending for all the wrong reasons again. The star recently made headlines after the US federal agents raided his homes in LA and Miami as a part of an ongoing investigation against him.

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ alleged drug mule was arrested in Miami. Image: Amy Sussman and Paras Griffin

Diddy's suspected drug mule arrested

A 25-year-old man identified as Brendan Paul was arrested at the Opa Locka Airport in Miami when the federal agents intercepted rapper Diddy's private jet on Monday.

TMZ reported that Paul was charged with two counts of drug possession after he was found with what is believed to be illegal narcotics.

According to the documents, officers claimed that they worked with Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection personnel and discovered suspected drugs in Paul's travel bags, which he allegedly claimed as his own. The police further state that the suspected drugs were tested and confirmed to be genuine, resulting in Paul's arrest. He was subsequently booked into jail but has since been released on bail.

There is no evidence to tie the drugs found in Brendan Paul's bag to Diddy, but several reports indicate that the 25-year-old is Diddy's confidante and he handles his drugs and guns.

Fans react to Diddy's drug mule's arrest

Social media is buzzing following the news of Brendan Paul's arrest. Many are saying this is Diddy's downfall. Fans headed to X to dish their thoughts with hilarious comments.

@muh3rmard said:

"He was arrested Monday while Diddy and his crew were stopped by federal law enforcement agents."

@LifeIsACuldesac added:

"How does a 25-year-old just out of college become a highly experienced kingpin, trafficking drugs & weapons for puff nasty Combs? What did he have 1-2 years full time on the job training? can't they just say "friend & he holds his bags"

@KuzIKanDoIt wrote:

"Now Diddy has to do this sober. Svcks to be him right about now. Homes, kids, mule, private jet . . . All of it."

50 Cent reacts to Diddy’s homes being raided

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that 50 Cent has responded to his nemesis Diddy's properties in Los Angeles and Miami being ransacked by federal agents amid an investigation.

The rapper shaded Diddy with a hilarious social media post.

