It has been reported that Diddy has sold his shares in Revolt TV to an unknown buyer

The deal comes just days after federal investigators raided the music mogul's houses

Peeps are stunned by the news, with some saying that Diddy is making himself look even more guilty

Diddy has allegedly sold his shares in Revolt TV. As previously reported, the music mogul stepped down as chairman of the music network in 2023 following his mounting sexual assault allegations, and it looks like he finally put the final nail in the coffin.

Diddy allegedly sells Revolt TV shares

Disgraced music mogul, Diddy, has been hogging the headlines over his personal life, and it appears things are not getting any better for him.

Coming from having his homes raided by police, TMZ reports that the former Revolt TV chairman has sold his shares to his music network to an unknown buyer.

The company was founded by the rapper in 2013, and he stepped down as chairman after nearly a decade of running the popular network due to the abuse allegations pointed at him.

Moreover, it's revealed that the company is still black-owned and that the new owner has a "deep passion" for black culture.

Briefly News reported that in light of having police raid his homes, Diddy's private jet left the USA and was tracked in the Caribbean, although it's unknown whether he was on board.

Peeps react to Diddy selling his shares

Netizens are stunned by the news, with some speculating on who could have bought the shares:

ogmike said:

"50 is going to buy that stuff out of spite."

InfluencerJuice speculated:

"Did Ari Emanuel buy it all up? He's the one who bails everyone out when they're in Illuminati trouble."

piinnkprincess4 posted:

"He is making himself look more guilty."

TheGuynextddoor asked:

"If you're innocent, why run P?"

imaxbelak1n wrote:

"I'm sure his Jewish masters forced him to sell to them."

