REVOLT has issued a statement regarding the co-founder Diddy, stating that he has stepped down as the chairman

This comes after the sexual assault charges continue to pile up against the rapper as another alleged victim filed

Netizens have weighed in on this matter, with many stating that Diddy's anticipated downfall is imminent

Diddy stepping down as the chairman of REVOLT comes after he was slapped with a second lawsuit. Image: Prince Williams/Dave Bennet

Source: Getty Images

Rapper Diddy has stepped down as the chairman of REVOLT, amid a second sexual assault lawsuit.

Diddy no longer the chairman at REVOLT

The business mogul co-founded the company in 2013. Recently, REVOLT's co-founder Diddy stated that he is no longer a chairman.

In a statement by @Phil_Lewis_, the company stated that Diddy had no day-to-day responsibilities. The decision was based on ensuring they remain focused on the company's mission.

“...this decision helps ensure that REVOLT remains steadfastly focused on our mission to create meaningful content for the culture and amplify the voices of all Black people throughout this country and the African diaspora.”

REVOLT recently celebrated its 10th anniversary. TMZ reports that this is a temporary move.

Diddy slapped with a second lawsuit

The rapper was hit with another lawsuit filed by Joi Dickerson-Neal, who accused Diddy of assaulting and drugging her in 1991.

X blogger MDNews also shared some of the gruesome contents of her lawsuit, which reads:

"The victim, Joi Dickerson-Neal, is accusing Diddy of drugging and assaulting her in 1991. She says she and the music mogul went out to eat and believes at some point, he drugged her food. Afterwards, she began to feel the effects, but the two still went to a studio. From there, Neal says she was driven to a home where she was assaulted. The victim also accuses Diddy of recording the encounter."

Diddy denied these claims, but they settled the lawsuit a day after Joi filed it.

The serious allegations came shortly after he and Cassie amicably settled the sexual assault and human trafficking lawsuit she filed.

Netizens flood the internet with conspiracies

Social media users have weighed in on this matter, with many stating that Diddy's anticipated downfall is imminent.

@WhatsUpSmooth said:

"Diddy is about to pull a Russell Simmons and go live a quiet life in another country."

@Peachesxcr58541 expressed:

"Yay, the beginning of the end."

50 Cent ignites beef with Diddy after firing shots

In a previous report from Briefly News, 50 Cent recently ignited controversy in a viral video by explaining why he avoids attending P Diddy's parties, citing discomfort with certain activities.

In a viral video, he suggested that men engage in questionable behaviour at these events, leading him to steer clear of them.

Source: Briefly News