Diddy and Cassie settled a lawsuit containing sexual violence allegations against the music producer

The lawsuit was resolved just one day after being filed, with Diddy and Cassie reaching an agreement to their mutual satisfaction

No details of the settlement are disclosed, leaving the resolution between the hip-hop icon and the singer private

Diddy and Cassie reached a settlement a day after the singer accused the music executive of sexual abuse. Image: Bauer-Griffin and Jeff Kravitz

Sean "Diddy" Combs and singer Cassie, whose legal name is Casandra Ventura, have swiftly settled a major lawsuit about their tumultuous relationship.

The hip-hop icon and founder of Bad Boy Records found himself at the centre of serious accusations by Cassie, including sexual assault.

The lawsuit claimed that Diddy used his influence to maintain control over Cassie in an abusive relationship.

Swift resolution announced

Just one day after the lawsuit was filed, Cassie's attorney Douglas Wigdor, released a statement announcing a settlement.

According to The Guardian, the statement stated that the two parties had reached a deal to their mutual satisfaction on Friday evening.

However, the terms of the agreement remain confidential, leaving the public in the dark about the specifics of the settlement.

Diddy releases statement

Diddy released a separate statement expressing an amicable resolution. He said they have decided to resolve this matter amicably. The Last Night hitmaker wished Cassie and her family all the best.

Social media weighs in on lawsuit

@Msginafla said:

"Settling is crazy because I’d want him exposed if those things were done to me."

@Iam_SyedIrfan mentioned:

"Diddy settled and gave her $30M in less than 24 hours. He is definitely guilty."

@Iam_SyedIrfan wrote:

"The guy is guilty, he gave her $30M to stay quiet."

@HeadBetwixKnees commented:

"It's all about the Benjamin's baby."

@Nickidewbear wrote:

"I think that Diddy knew that he was busted, especially after Russell Simmons’ ex-wife spoke out."

@ChivalryGiant21 tweeted:

"He is so guilty that he didn't even think about it. Now she can never tell her stories. I'm sure that was part of the settlement."

@KusioKwadwo added:

"She finally got what she had been searching for.‍️"

@DB_8721 posted:

"Puffy has those Jeffrey Epstein connections."

