DJ Cleo allegedly violated a Standard Bank home loan contract by failing to pay his monthly instalments

The Wena Ng'Hamba Nawe hitmaker received the loan in 2006, and he failed to meet his payment obligation in 2022

Standard Bank took DJ Cleo to court, and the news was exposed to the public, but Mzansi blasted those who leaked the personal information

DJ Cleo is said to be going through the most financially after he allegedly breached a R1 million home loan contract with Standard Bank.

DJ Cleo reportedly owes Standard Bank their monthly instalments for the R1 million home loan he took in 2006. Image: Oupa Bopape/Getty Images and @mapiwana1/Instagram

According to City Press, Standard Bank took DJ Cleo to court. The bank claimed it gave the renowned producer R1 104 000 in May 2006, understanding that he would pay R9 511.01 in monthly instalments for 240 months (20 years).

The failure of the Bhampa side to side hitmaker to pay his monthly instalments left him R61 972.22 in loan arrears as of October 2022, the last straw for Standard Bank, which dragged him to court.

DJ Cleo allegedly ignores Standard Bank's attempts to fulfil his contract agreements

Court documents obtained by City Press revealed that Standard Bank tried everything to get DJ Cleo to settle his debt, but he did not respond to the letter of demand.

Standard Bank reportedly gave DJ Cleo 20 calls to persuade him to clear his loan arrears, but the attempts failed.

"Despite the plaintiff’s attempts, the defendants failed to conclude a payment arrangement with the plaintiff."

Mzansi defends DJ Cleo after breaching Standard Bank contract

When DJ Cleo's financial problems were made public, Twitter netizens were not pleased. People defended the DJ, saying that everyone goes through difficult times and that just because he is famous does not mean he should be publicly shamed.

@StretfordKnigh1 said:

"This is absurd. How has this been made public by his bank? They have a duty to maintain confidentiality."

@Tendaijoe shared:

"Many people go through financial struggles."

@zakhele_mashita posted:

"This can't be news! Cleo never declared publicly when he took this loan. Nonsense!"

@farrel13 replied:

"Isn’t this infringement on his right to privacy? Only public officials should have such treatment."

@MapuleR1 commented:

"Stop exposing celebrities or famous people who have fallen on hard times. You treat them as irresponsible, which isn't kind to them and their families. The entertainment industry has suffered since Covid-19 Pandemic and economic failure."

@pull_dr wrote:

"It’s tough times for everyone. We can relate to what DJ Cleo is going through."

@Mutulu1700 also said:

"This is pure evil. It’s a private matter. Most people are facing financial difficulties, and the economy is tough. Why shame this man? Disgusting."

@3cubs_Matriarch added:

"Who is thriving in these trying times? Where is the spirit of Ubuntu?"

