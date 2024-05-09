Controversial forex trader Grootman Selahle and his baby mama, Gcinile Thwala, have broken up

Grootman dropped major files about Gcinile in a heated rant on Instagram and accused her of being a side chick

He accused Gcinile of having past relationships with K Naomi's husband while he was in a relationship

Grootman has made jaw-dropping claims against the mother of his child, Gcinile Thwala. The famous Instagram couple have broken up, but their break-up has turned nasty, and they are going back and forth on social media.

Grootman Selahle says Gcinile Thwala is who she is today because of him. Image: @gciniletee, @xo_grootman

Source: Instagram

Gcinile Thwala lands on Grootman's bad side

Grootman Selahle has made some damning claims against his baby mama, Gcinile Thwala. Their bitter break-up has taken a very nasty turn, and Grootman is not holding back.

The controversial forex trader went on a rant on Instagram and made some startling accusations about Gcinile, including her being an alleged side chick.

Starting off his rant, Grootman said:

"She's the last person to speak about things like being threatened by me or any social violations after she supported Lorch when he was beating up Nokuphiwa and didn't give a F because all she cares about is being with a guy that's gonna take her out of Soweto. No matter who he is or what he does .. being Lorch's side chick was more important than Nokuphiwa's safety today she was to scream threats?" alleged Grootman.

Grootman makes even more snarky claims

The man, who has always ducked scammer allegations, accused Gcinile of having past relationships with K Naomi's husband, Tshepo Phakathi, while he was in a relationship with a former partner.

"Crying about me cheating on her here & there as if she wasn't WILLINGLY sleeping with Naomi K's now husband while he was with his then main."

He then accused Gcinile of being a side for many years and leeching off him.

"She's basically been a side chick ALL HER LIFE until I found her & switched things for her. She knows very well where I took her & how I CHANGED her life. I gave her a voice, an audience from mine especially when I kept losing accounts from being hacked to IG."

Check out the rest of Grootman's rant posted by @m_a_ndy__ below:

Grootman demands gifts he gave Gcinile back

In a previous report from Briefly News, the famous forex trader Grootman Selahle recently dumped his baby mama, Gcinile Thwala.

In a DM sent by Grootman to Gcinile, he demanded that she return everything he had bought for her within four days. Many netizens responded to Grootman's hilarious demands, and others labelled him a toxic man.

