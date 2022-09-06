Media personality K Naomi wrote a sweet post on social media praising her husband Tshepo Phakathi

This comes after the couple got married this past weekend in front of their families and friends in a white luxurious wedding

Netizens have flocked to K Naomi's comments section to share their reactions to the stunning photos posted by K Naomi

Media personality K Naomi has shared stunning images of her wedding with Tshepo Phakathi. Images: @kanaomin

Source: Instagram

South African star K Naomi has taken to social media to praise her husband Tshepo Phakathi.

The couple got married on September 3 in a lavish white wedding attended by family, friends, and industry colleagues.

K Naomi took to Instagram a few days later and posted stunning pics of the day with a caption praising her pillar of strength. The photos show K Naomi and Tshepo wearing big smiles, looking content with the new path they are about to take in life.

On Instagram, K Naomi shared the following breathtaking wedding snaps:

Netizens react to K Naomi's posts

@n_ngelosie said:

"Congratulations you looked beautiful ❤️"

@Black_Bunnyyyy wrote:

"Love This❤U deserve it babe"

@PalesaM35903716 shared:

"My Word such a beautiful bride."

@beliz_qz posted:

"Congratulations Mrs.P "

@valzenac replied:

"Your smile says it all that you’re Phakhati inside "

@sadietorquato commented:

"This is so romantic I'm gonna die."

@palesav605 also said:

"You looked like a dream❤️❤️"

@tshepisomaleka90 added:

"You're so beautiful it's a God thing. God bless you guys."

According to the Daily Sun, this was not K Naomi and Tshepo Phakathi's first wedding. They got married earlier in March 2022 in a traditional ceremony.

