Former Manchester City star midfielder, Kevin De Bruyne, celebrated his 8th wedding anniversary with wife Michèle in Mpumalanga, South Africa

The Belgian international is in SA to promote the KDB Cup, a youth tournament he founded to nurture under-15 football talent globally

His visit to Acornhoek township turned heads, as he played football with local kids and connected with his African roots through his mother’s heritage

Former Manchester City captain Kevin De Bruyne celebrated his wedding anniversary in the beautiful Mpumalanga, South Africa.

The star midfielder, who moved from Manchester to Napoli at the end of last season, is currently on a visit to the country.

Source: Getty Images

A special moment in South Africa

The Belgian shared a snap of himself and his wife, Michèle De Bruyne, on Instagram as they commemorated their 8th anniversary.

In the heartfelt post, he expressed his love, captioning:

“Celebrating our 8-year anniversary. Love you❤️ @lacroixmichele.”

De Bruyne's personal life is filled with affection as well.

Love that started on Twitter

The couple met on Twitter (now X) in 2014 and tied the knot in 2017. They are now parents to three children: two sons and a daughter.

In a moving 2019 interview with The Players' Tribune, he paid tribute to Michèle, acknowledging her profound impact on his life, saying:

“She changed my life in so many ways. Honestly, I don't know what I would do without her.”

De Bruyne is not in the country just for a holiday with his family, because his main objective is to support and promote the KDB Cup, an international under-15 football tournament that he founded. This project was established with the goal to grow the next generation of football talent, exhibiting De Bruyne's commitment to giving back to the sport.

De Bruyne’s African connection

De Bruyne has deeper connections with the African continent, as his mother, Anna, was born in East Africa, where her family owned oil companies, and she later lived in Ivory Coast. He has also previously expressed interest in representing Burundi on the international level.

Source: Briefly News