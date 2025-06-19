Chelsea have reportedly secured the signing of 13-year-old South African prodigy Camden Schaper, beating their rivals Manchester City to the youngster's signature

Schaper, a highly talented forward, has been making waves in youth football and has reportedly commanded a record-breaking transfer fee, with the Blues winning the race

The 13-year-old had some impressive numbers with his club last season and his move to the London-based club sparked reactions on social media

The talented forward, who is 13-year-old, is said to have commanded a record-breaking transfer fee for the Blues to win the race for his signature ahead of the Cityzens.

The news comes after Chelsea reignited their , who currently plays for Cape Town City. He was part of the South Africa under-17 side that secured qualification for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Chelsea reportedly completed the signing for Camden Schaper ahead of Manchester City this summer. Photo: Darren Walsh

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea beat Man City to Schaper's signing

According to a report by iDiskiTimes, Chelsea are said to have secured the signing of Schaper ahead of City from Blackburn Rovers.

The London-based side are reportedly paying a record transfer fee of £700,000 (R17 million) for the South African prodigy, as per reports in British Media.

The former SuperSport youngster has been a target for a lot of European clubs since his rise in football and has gone on trials at Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon in 2021 before moving to Blackburn Rovers, where he became a sensation.

Chelsea FC players pose for a team photograph ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group D match against Los Angeles Football Club. Photo: Alex Grimm

Source: Getty Images

Last season for Blackburn Rovers, Schaper scored 45 goals and provided 65 assists while playing either playing as an 8 or 10.

The reports about Schaper's move to Chelsea sparked different reactions from South African football fans on social media.

Reactions as Chelsea win race to sign Schaper

kgauza said:

"If we were serious about football we would make the same moves made by big Teams abroad. They take stars mostly at a young age and I don't know what we waiting for to take Witbooi from cape town city @KaizerChiefs @kaizerm_jr."

Success_Dj wrote:

"At this age already being sold by R16M wow soccer is really taken serious in other leagues."

Joshua_Journo shared:

"Chelsea always going after the best of the best youngsters, and are willing to pay 💷"

Oom added:

"Then there’s Chiefs which thinks a 10 million rands player is too expensive."

CrampShellVibes reacted:

"Ever since Kaizer Chiefs had a young player in the past with over 100 goals, but he never played 1 game for the chiefs senior team and ended up in NFD, I accepted that hyping kids is a waste of time. Let’s talk when he is 17"

Abuti Lavida commented:

"Here is another reason why SuperSport United cannot close 🙁. We need them to continue producing more players like Camden Schaper."

Source: Briefly News