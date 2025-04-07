South Africa qualifies for the 2025 FIFA U17 World Cupdespite a 2-0 loss in their final group match at the U17 AFCON

First World Cup appearance since 2015, marking only their second qualification in history

Amajimbos reach the U17 AFCON knockout stage for the fourth time, securing a top-four finish and automatic World Cup spot

This comes after they advanced to the knockout stage of the U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), despite a 2-0 loss in their final group match. The top four teams from the U17 AFCON automatically qualify for the World Cup. South Africa’s earlier group results were enough to secure progression.

First World Cup Since 2015

This is the first time South Africa has qualified for the U17 World Cup since 2015.

It is only their second appearance at the tournament.

Group Stage Drama

Coached by Vela Khumalo, South Africa went into the match knowing they needed a favourable result from the other Group B fixture between Egypt and Cameroon. Egypt delivered, defeating Cameroon 2-1.

That result, combined with South Africa’s earlier four points from their first two matches, secured a place in the knockout rounds and, by extension, a World Cup spot. The match itself saw missed opportunities, including a first-half penalty miss by Neo Bohloko.

Another penalty awarded early in the second half was overturned after VAR review.

Burkina Faso capitalized on a defensive error to take the lead before sealing the result with a late goal in the 89th minute.

AFCON Knockout Stage

The Amajimbos have now reached the U17 AFCON knockout stage for the fourth time.

Their performances in the group stage ensured qualification despite the final loss.

With World Cup qualification confirmed, the team will now begin preparations for the global tournament scheduled to take place in Qatar from 5 to 27 November 2025.

A record 10 African nations from this year’s U17 AFCON will feature in the expanded 48-team FIFA U17 World Cup.

Online reaction to the Amajimbos’ qualification has been largely positive:

@Thabo_Baller:

We lost but still qualified? I’ll take it. Let’s just not embarrass ourselves in Qatar.

@Mpho_World:

They must go and make history now. No excuses. 2015 was too long ago.

@Zama_17:

Thanks Egypt! Without that win we were out. VAR did us dirty.

@FanaAnalysis:

We missed 2 penalties in 2 games. Fix that before the World Cup.

@Kamo_M:

Proud of the boys. We're back on the world stage.Even in defeat, we win. Job done.This is how you build for the future. Well done Amajimbos.First U17 World Cup in 10 years. Let's go.

