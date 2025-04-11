Edward Modise, Eugene Botha, and Roy Moodley’s Global Investments all attempted to buy Royal AM but didn’t meet PSL or SARS criteria

Modise offered the highest amount but failed to pay by the deadline, while Botha’s R15m bid was dismissed as too low

With over 150 weighted votes in favour, the club’s membership was officially terminated after no credible buyer emerged

Three potential buyers lined up with hopes of taking over Royal AM’s PSL status — but none managed to cross the finish line.

Now, with the club’s expulsion confirmed, their failed bids mark the final nail in the coffin.

Failed Bidders Leave Royal AM in the Cold............

Source: Facebook

Three bidders, three missed opportunities

According to SABC Sport, Edward Modise, Eugene Botha, and Durban businessman Roy Moodley — via his company Global Investments — were all presented as interested buyers to the PSL board of governors.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Their bids were submitted to the SARS-appointed curator, who had taken control of Royal AM to recover a R15-million tax debt. Yet despite a months-long process and multiple chances, none of the offers met the PSL’s requirements or financial deadlines.

Modise, who reportedly holds the intellectual property of Bloemfontein Celtic, tabled the highest offer at R45 million — but failed to produce the funds by the set deadline. Botha’s R15 million bid was immediately dismissed for being too low and not meeting the necessary valuation. Moodley’s Global Investments appeared to have the most momentum.

There was widespread belief he had sealed the deal.

But like the others, his bid fell through after failing to make the required deposit within the specified time frame.

No deal, no lifeline

With no credible buyer meeting the conditions, the PSL board of governors voted on Royal AM’s future.

The result was emphatic — over 150 votes backed the club’s expulsion, with fewer than 40 in support of keeping it afloat. Voting weight was structured with Premiership teams holding 10 points per vote, while clubs in the Motsepe Foundation Championship had two.

A harsh goodbye

Royal AM’s fate now lies sealed, not by lack of interest — but by failed execution.

The bidders came forward, but their inability to close the deal ultimately condemned the club. For Shauwn Mkhize and Thwihli Thwahla, this is the end of their PSL chapter.

The league is expected to adjust the fixture list, with each topflight team completing the season on 28 matches.

An official update from the PSL is still pending. The bids were loud, the ambitions bold — but none could deliver.

PSL Expels Royal AM Over

Briefly News previously reported that Royal AM is under curatorship due to a R40 million tax debt linked to club president Shauwn Mkhize and her family trust.

This financial turmoil, compounded by Royal AM's failure to honor domestic fixtures, led the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) Board of Governors to vote for the club’s immediate expulsion.

The decision, based on a recommendation from the League’s executive committee, means all points earned by Royal AM this season are nullified, and the club will now enter the relegation/promotion play-offs.

Despite the ruling, the South African Football Players Union (SAFPU) remains hopeful for a resolution, though the club’s future remains uncertain amid deepening financial and administrative challenges.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News