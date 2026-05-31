South African polygamist Musa Mseleku posed for a photo with his four kids and had the internet in a frenzy

Many people were in awe over their uncanny resemblance, saying Musa's genes overpowered his wives'

Some fans brought up his past drama with his other children, especially Sne Mseleku

Musa Mseleku’s kids look cute in their family photo. Image: Musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Mzansi might feel some type of way about Musa Mseleku, but many are applauding him for being a good father.

The Uthando Nes'thembu star posed for cute pictures with his four children, Mawande, Owami, Mnini and Lwandle. The family looked like they had gathered for a family event as they dressed in proper smart attire.

Mzansi gushes over Musa and his kids

The warm family photos caused a stir online. People were happy to see Musa and his cubs all smiles.

ladytopaz shared:

"Even genes as strong as Mbali’s are no match for Mseleku. All his kids WILL look like him."

tsile_t fans said:

"This is refreshingly beautiful."

bontle_mokwebom joked:

"I don’t know if I’m the only one seeing it, but Mnini looks a lot like @djtira. I’ve always seen it since he was little."

lethu2024 stated:

"Mawande and Mnini are like twins; this blood is very strong. Their kids are very beautiful. Flo would be so proud."

ntombelakamkawu said:

"Haibo, these 2 beautiful young ladies, the cute and all grown up Mnini and Lwandle. Mthombeni's kids are so beautiful."

busi411 stated:

"Mawande looks so grown up. Love it."

melanin_ch stated:

"MaYeni is dangerous. The way her kids look like musa especially Mnini. He is born to lead your house. Teach him well."

sabelo_mzi said:

"All of Musa's kids look so beautiful. He and his wives do a great job at raising them."

Why SA questions Musa's relationship with Sne

Some fans could not help but wonder what Musa Mseleku and Sne's relationship is like. This came after he was called out for comparing her to his other daughters, Mpilo and Abongwe, who pursued higher education and have graduated.

"These are my beautiful children. Linye is**de whether graduated or not, but at the end of the day, they come from one family. So your comparison has no meaning to me," he said, praising them.

He also had a few salty things to say about her when she announced her fourth pregnancy.

"I'm so disappointed in Sne. She has done exactly what I said I wouldn't accept," an emotional Musa Mseleku said.

MaCele also said Sne was destroying the little relationship she and Musa had worked so hard to form.

"Sne is taking us 10 steps backwards. A lot is about to happen because Sne and her dad are currently having a good relationship. Finding out about this pregnancy is going to hurt him," she said at the time.

Musa Mseleku shared a photo with his kids. Image: sne

Source: Instagram

Mawande called out for dissing younger sister

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mawande Mseleku, Musa Mseleku's daughter, who is in high school, left a shady comment on her TikTok account regarding her sister, baby Methuli.

In a lively TikTok post of Mawande dancing, a follower left a comment which rubbed her the wrong way.

Source: Briefly News