Mavuso Simelane, Zesuliwe Hadebe and Mbali Cele have joined Homecoming Season 2 in roles set to change life in Okhambeni

The new characters will bring hidden secrets, emotional family drama and unexpected twists

Viewers can expect shifting alliances, redemption stories and fresh conflicts as Season 2 raises the stakes in Okhambeni

Mavuso Simelane and Zesuliwe Hadebe are among the new cast members joining 'Homecoming' Season 2.

Source: Instagram

Homecoming Season 2 is set to bring fresh drama to the fictional village of Okhambeni with the introduction of three new cast members. According to Bona Magazine, Mavuso Simelane, Zesuliwe Hadebe and Mbali Cele have joined the Mzansi Wethu telenovela, with each actor taking on a character expected to influence major storylines and relationships.

Mavuso Simelane takes on redemption journey

In a report by Bona Magazine, Mavuso Simelane joins the cast as Msizi Dlamini, a geologist returning to Okhambeni after years away. His homecoming is far from a happy reunion, as he is forced back after his corrupt business dealings catch up with him. Determined to rebuild his life, Msizi must face his troubled past while trying to regain the trust of those around him.

The publication also stated that speaking about the role, Simelane said viewers will watch his character fight for redemption as he sacrifices important parts of his life in an attempt to move forward.

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Zesuliwe Hadebe and Mbali Cele add emotional depth

Zesuliwe Hadebe plays the resilient MaDlamini in 'Homecoming' Season 2.

Source: Instagram

Zesuliwe Hadebe steps into the role of Makhosazana, MaDlamini, Dlamini, the hardworking mother of Msizi and Constable Dlamini. After raising her children alone while working as a domestic worker, she has become the family's pillar of strength. Her storyline is expected to explore resilience, sacrifice and the challenges of motherhood.

Mbali Cele also joins the series as Nurse Busi Nyembe, MaNkwanyane's cousin from Newcastle. Working at the Okhambeni Clinic, Busi is described as compassionate, loyal and caring, qualities that are expected to shape her relationships within the community.

Fresh storylines await viewers

The publication further highlighted that the new additions are expected to introduce new rivalries, strengthen family drama and uncover long-hidden secrets in Okhambeni. As alliances shift and relationships are tested, viewers can expect more emotional moments and unexpected twists throughout the season.

With three experienced actors joining the production, Homecoming Season 2 appears ready to build on its growing popularity. Bona Magazine also reported that the new characters will each leave a lasting mark on the fictional village, giving fans even more reasons to tune in as the drama unfolds.

Zethu compared to Brooke Logan

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Homecoming actress Six Nyamane's character, Dr Zethu Hlongwane, has become a hot topic online after fans compared her to The Bold and the Beautiful's Brooke Logan. Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald joked on X that Zethu is Brooke Logan's daughter because of her complicated love life.

The comparison comes after Zethu chose not to marry her high school sweetheart, Dr Shobane, having previously ended her relationship with Sifiso, whose death at the end of Season 1 left many viewers heartbroken.

Source: Briefly News