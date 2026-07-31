Phakelumthakathi posted a bold declaration on X, calling for illegal immigrants to leave

The March and March affiliate wrapped himself in the South African flag as he pledged to tackle illegal immigration across three provinces

His post drew sharp reactions from Mzansi, with some supporters and critics both pushing back on his choice of words

Phakelumthakathi has vowed to fix KZN and other provinces. Image: phakelumthakathi

Source: Instagram

Reality TV personality and March and March movement affiliate, Phakelumthakathi, has stirred debate online after posting a declaration on X that he will personally "fix" KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape, and Gauteng. Pictured wrapped in a South African flag and facing a sunset, he vowed that he would fix the country through the anti-illegal immigration movement.

In the post shared on Friday, 31 July 2026, Phakelumthakathi named several Gauteng areas, including Hillbrow, Yeoville, Sandringham, Orange Grove, Boksburg, Palm Ridge, and Mayfair, before signing off with "Abahambe," meaning "they must leave," a rallying cry he and activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma have made central to their movement's messaging.

Phakelumthakathi makes declaration

The March and March movement, which Phakelumthakathi and Ngobese-Zuma launched together, has been at the forefront of calls for an end to illegal immigration in South Africa. Their campaign has repeatedly targeted urban areas that they argue have been most affected by undocumented migrants.

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The Amabhinca reality TV star's latest post, however, drew criticism not only from opponents of the movement but also from some of his own supporters, who took issue with his use of the word "I" rather than "we."

See his original post that ignited the conversation below:

Phakelumthakathi wants to 'fix' KZN, Eastern Cape and Gauteng. Image: phakelumthakathi

Source: Getty Images

@azania1023 offered some friendly advice: "For this thing to work, my brother, try to avoid using 'I'. It is a collective movement. Always use 'we' so that we can feel like this is ours too. We support you, and we love you for not abandoning Jacinta."

@VAMOREBUKE rebuked: "Lying bro fix your life first, stop your immoral life of polygamy and alcohol fix your family first, you can't fix South Africa its not your duty, relax foreigners are still in SA for a long time, you will die, and foreigners will still be around, take a chill pill."

The pushback highlights a familiar tension within the movement: its most vocal figures are increasingly scrutinised on a personal level, even by those who share their broader concerns about illegal immigration.

March and March cuts ties with Ngizwe

In a previous report from Briefly News, the March and March movement has released a statement regarding an internal investigation focused on Ngizwe.

The statement focused on allegations of attempts by politicians and business cartels to destabilise the organisation, ultimately distancing themselves from him.

Source: Briefly News