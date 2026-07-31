A woman filmed herself unboxing the new Orlando Pirates home jersey, showing off its sleek black-and-gold packaging

The TikTok video quickly attracted hundreds of comments from fans who were stunned the jersey came in a collector's box

South Africans were divided between excitement over the kit and the reality of choosing it over groceries

She showed off the box alongside the jersey. Image: @shoki.mm

Source: TikTok

A South African woman gave Orlando Pirates fans exactly what they needed on 30 July 2026. TikToker @shoki.mm filmed herself holding up the club's new home jersey, alongside a striking black-and-gold presentation box with the Adidas logo. Her on-screen caption said it all: the new kit had arrived, and she was more than ready for the season. She captioned her post:

"Thank you @adidas x @Orlando Pirates Football Club ☠️🤍"

Orlando Pirates unveil 2026/27 jerseys ahead of 90th anniversary

Adidas and Orlando Pirates have launched the club’s 2026/27 Home and Away jerseys, celebrating the Buccaneers’ legacy ahead of their 90th anniversary. Featuring gold detailing, two iconic crests and CLIMACOOL technology, the jerseys are available from R1,399 at selected stores and online.

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View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi Reacts to the New Pirates home jersey

The comments section on @shoki.mm's page was full of feeling:

@SA Police service 🇿🇦 said:

"Going to a mall, queuing for a jersey that doesn't have a second star."

@Nene shared:

"I had to get them both 🥺"

@cebo. admitted:

"It's a fight between groceries and this jersey atp😭"

@Lindie._ wrote:

"Khosi fan but this jersey🔥🔥🔥"

@Mantsundu🫶❤️ asked:

"se tla ka box🥰🥰🥰?" ("Does it come in a box?")

@sa_underrated reacted:

"Hauu it comes in a box?🥹"

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Source: Briefly News