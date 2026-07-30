South Africans gathered at Trafalgar Square in London on 23 July 2026 to celebrate Nelson Mandela Day

Nando's sponsored the public event, which drew a large crowd of South Africans living in the UK

A video of the celebrations, posted by @_ayanda_yende, captured the crowd's joyful spirit and quickly gained attention online

A crowd of South Africans brought the spirit of home to the heart of London on 23 July 2026. The occasion was a Nelson Mandela Day public celebration held at Trafalgar Square, sponsored by Nando's, and the energy was unmistakable.

South Africans noted Mandela Day in London in a video. Image

Source: TikTok

Instagram user @_ayanda_yende captured the moment from inside the crowd, filming handheld as people danced and sang together in the open square. The caption said it all: No DNA, Just RSA 🇿🇦 in the heart of London.

Mandela Day Vibes in London

The gathering drew in the video by @_ayanda_yende South Africans from across the UK, united by music, pride and a shared sense of identity. The video showed attendees in full celebration mode, bringing the warmth and free-spirited energy that South Africans are known for, only this time with the backdrop of one of London's most iconic landmarks. For many viewers online, watching compatriots hold it down in a foreign city was a deeply moving sight. Watch the Trafalgar Square celebrations here:

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Mzansi reacts online

South Africans in the comments on @_ayanda_yende's post had plenty to say:

@shwethasuredin wrote:

"All the vibes! 🙌"

@ceeceelj said:

"Such a happy nation 🇿🇦🇿🇦🍾🫶🏽♥️"

@tsogo_masenya shared:

"Yhoooo we had so much fun Nkos'Yam. Tata's party was great! 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦"

@nersh42_ added:

"That's why they want to be part of us 💃🏾❤️"

@pinkyndebele0 wrote:

"Even in my next life, I want to be South African, please God ❤️"

@vizgyrl said:

"Lekker, wish I was there , nothing like a bit of Brenda!"

@naledi_psalm23 summed it up perfectly:

"No DNA 🧬 Just RSA 😍🔥❤️🇿🇦"

Other Briefly News stories about South African unity

Source: Briefly News