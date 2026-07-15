A video of South Africans celebrating at a public event in Northern Ireland went viral on TikTok

The crowd danced to Mandoza's hit Nkalakatha while proudly wearing their Springbok jerseys

Mzansi viewers flooded the comments with pride, saying nothing beats being South African

South Africans dancing in Ireland. Images: @traviselbourne

Source: TikTok

A group of South Africans brought the spirit of home to Northern Ireland on 4 July 2026, and the internet could not get enough of it.

TikTok user @traviselbourne posted a video of what he called "South African day in Northern Ireland," showing a crowd of people celebrating outdoors to the beat of Mandoza's iconic kwaito track, Nkalakatha.

At the heart of it all was one man and a young woman throwing down some serious moves, with others around them joining in the fun. Nearly everyone in the crowd was wearing a Springbok jersey, making it clear this was no ordinary gathering.

The celebration carried an unmistakable sense of pride. Being far from home did not stop these South Africans from showing up for their country, their culture and their team.

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Springboks riding high

The timing of the video made it all the more fitting. The Springboks are currently sitting at the top of the World Rugby Rankings and have won both of their opening matches in the inaugural Nations Championship.

They beat England 45–21 before edging past Scotland 42–28 in a ten-try thriller at Loftus Versfeld on 11 July 2026, where South Africa came back from a 14–14 half-time deficit to pull clear with four second-half tries.

The unbeaten side next faces Wales at Hollywoodbets Kings Park in Durban on 18 July 2026.

Watch the South African day celebration in Northern Ireland below:

Mzansi loves the celebration

South Africans in the comments section of @traviselbourne's page had a lot to say:

@Prince Mzila wrote:

"Even in the next life I want to be South African 🇿🇦"

@Nana_Ndosi said:

"There should be a South African Day in every country."

@Makhosetive M reacted:

"Best video I've seen on the internet today."

More on the Springboks

Briefly News recently reported on Handre Pollard being ruled out of the Wales Test through injury, with four uncapped players named in his place.

recently reported on Handre Pollard being ruled out of the Wales Test through injury, with four uncapped players named in his place. Kwagga Smith explained why no Springbok jersey is guaranteed anymore under Rassie Erasmus.

JP Pietersen revealed why he believes Vusi Moyo is more than ready for his Springbok Test debut against Wales.

Source: Briefly News