Rassie Erasmus named four uncapped players in the starting line-up for Saturday's Test against Wales, including Vusi Moyo at fly-half

Handre Pollard joined a growing injury list after picking up a knock against Scotland, though Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is nearing a return

Siya Kolisi was absent from both the team sheet and the injury list, with the Springbok captain likely being managed ahead of the Argentina clash

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The Springboks have named four uncapped players in their starting line-up for Saturday's Test against Wales, with coach Rassie Erasmus again making sweeping changes to his squad for the third consecutive week.

Jaco Williams, Vusi Moyo, Ruben van Heerden and Carlu Sadie will each make their Test debuts, starting on the wing, at flyhalf, lock and prop, respectively. The match kicks off at 17:40.

Pollard injured, more players sidelined

Handre Pollard was ruled out of selection after sustaining an injury during last weekend's clash against Scotland. The full extent of the injury has not been disclosed. His absence adds to an already lengthy casualty list that includes prop Ox Nche, who remains sidelined with a knee injury, and utility forward Franco Mostert, centre and flanker André Esterhuizen, and utility back Canan Moodie.

Concerns also persist over lock Eben Etzebeth following a series of concussions, while RG Snyman and Kwagga Smith continue their recoveries from long-term injuries. On a more encouraging note, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is closing in on a return after overcoming an ankle injury.

Captain Siya Kolisi was not included in the matchday squad but was notably absent from the official injury list. Having missed the past two Tests against England and Scotland with a hamstring strain, Kolisi is expected to return for the fixture against Argentina, where he is likely to be reintroduced as a precaution.

Erasmus backs incoming players

Erasmus explained that rotating the squad had been part of the team's strategy from the beginning, although injuries required a few changes to those plans.

He said developing depth across the squad has remained a key objective since taking charge in 2018.

"Expanding our player pool has been one of our main priorities since 2018, and it's incredibly encouraging to see so many talented players emerging as we continue preparing the team for the future."

The Springboks coach also backed the four newcomers to make a positive impression, saying they had earned their opportunity through consistent performances and dedication.

"Each of them had an excellent season with their respective franchises and has worked tirelessly in training while waiting for this opportunity. We're thrilled to see them get their chance. We have complete confidence in what they can offer, and with the experienced players around them providing guidance, they'll be able to settle quickly and showcase why they deserve to be part of this squad."

Saturday's fixture against Wales is one of two remaining Tests before the Springboks face Argentina, after which Erasmus is expected to settle on a more stable selection ahead of a four-Test series against the All Blacks in August and September.

Source: Briefly News