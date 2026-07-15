Malcolm Marx has revealed how a timely medical intervention helped him avoid a more serious setback before the Springboks' Test season

The experienced hooker has also shared why he believes Wales remain a dangerous challenge despite recent results

Marx has opened up about one new Springbok teammate he believes is ready to seize a major opportunity

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Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx reveals the truth about his injury scare and why he's ready for Wales. Image: Brendan Moran - Sportsfile

Source: Getty Images

Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx has revealed that his bicep injury suffered in Japan could have been far more serious, but early medical intervention helped him return in time for South Africa's Nations Championship campaign. Speaking ahead of the Springboks' clash against Wales on Saturday, 18 July 2026, Marx said he was grateful the problem was identified before it worsened.

Malcolm Marx reflects on Springbok injury recovery

According to SA Rugby magazine, the 32-year-old injured his bicep while playing for the Kubota Spears in a Japan Rugby League One semi-final at the end of May.

Marx said:

"I had a small injury in my arm, in my bicep. But thankfully I got the right advice from the medical staff, not only there but back home."

He added:

"It could have been worse, but fortunately we caught it early enough to make sure it was manageable. Thankfully I'm through that now."

Malcolm Marx refuses to underestimate Wales

Marx insisted the Springboks were treating Wales with the same respect they would any other Test opponent, despite South Africa's commanding 73-0 victory in Cardiff in November 2025.

He said past results would have little bearing on Saturday's clash at Kings Park. He described Wales as a physical, disciplined side capable of posing a stern challenge.

The experienced hooker added that every Test presents a different contest, making thorough preparation and the right mindset essential regardless of previous scorelines.

Malcolm Marx backs Carlü Sadie for Test chance

Marx also expressed confidence in Carlü Sadie ahead of the prop's Test opportunity. He explained that the pair had previously played and scrummed together during their time at the Lions in 2018 and 2019, giving him first-hand knowledge of Sadie's abilities.

South Africa will be chasing a third successive Nations Championship win when they host Wales at Kings Park on Saturday.

Kwagga Smith believes no player can take their place in Rassie Erasmus' squad for granted. Image: Piaras O Midheach - Sportsfile

Source: Getty Images

Kwagga Smith says competition has transformed Springbok selection

Briefly News also reported that Kwagga Smith believes competition for places has become fiercer under Rassie Erasmus, with every Springbok now having to earn their spot in the national squad.

The injured loose forward said the emergence of talented young players had strengthened the squad and ensured that every opportunity at Test level had to be taken.

Source: Briefly News