Springbok utility back Kwagga Smith suffered a serious knee injury while playing for the Shizuoka Blue Revs in Japan, ruling him out for the full 2026 season

The two-time World Cup winner, 33, admitted the injury is both a mental and physical battle, calling it the biggest of his career

Coach Rassie Erasmus named a new-look squad to face Wales, with Paul de Villiers among those stepping up in Smith's absence

Springbok utility back Kwagga Smith will miss the entire 2026 season after sustaining a serious knee injury while on club duty with the Shizuoka Blue Revs in Japan, dealing a significant blow to South Africa's squad ahead of a demanding year.

The 33-year-old, a two-time Rugby World Cup winner, has become one of the Springboks' most valuable assets in recent seasons, particularly through his role as a versatile and disruptive member of the celebrated "bomb squad" impact bench.

His absence adds to an already lengthy injury list that also includes lock RG Snyman, who faces a similar long-term layoff due to a knee problem. Snyman has described his own setback as "a bit of a sh*t one."

Smith opens up on mental and physical toll

Speaking at the launch of Castle Double Malt as the title sponsor of the Greatest Rivalry Tour, Smith acknowledged that this is uncharted territory for him.

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"Everything is new to me," he said. "I've never had an injury this big in my whole career."

He added that he is approaching his recovery methodically and without haste, guided by medical professionals.

"We are taking it easy, and we are not rushing it. We want to make sure that when I'm back, I will be back for the last bit of my career."

Smith did not shy away from the emotional weight of the situation. "Mentally, it's tough," he said.

Erasmus eyes opportunity to widen squad depth

Head coach Rassie Erasmus has framed the mounting absences as a chance to stress-test the breadth of South Africa's player pool. Paul de Villiers has already caught the eye after stepping into the void left by Smith, with selectors encouraged by what they have seen.

Erasmus, after naming a reshuffled squad for Saturday's Test against Wales, said the coaching staff had planned from the outset to give the full group meaningful opportunities.

"We told the players from the start of the season that if everything played out well, we would give everyone in the squad a chance to play in the competition, and we are excited to see what the uncapped players, as well as those who have not been in the mix for a while, bring to the team."

He pointed to squad-building as a cornerstone of the programme's philosophy since 2018.

"To have such an exciting group of players coming through is fantastic as we continue to build our squad for the future," Erasmus added.

Springboks star celebrates after hitting 50th cap

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok speedster Cheslin Kolbe described reaching the 50-Test milestone as a dream come true after helping South Africa to a convincing 45-21 victory over England on Saturday.

The electric winger celebrated his landmark appearance in style, scoring a try and adding five successful conversions as the Springboks opened their Nations Championship campaign with an impressive bonus-point win.

Source: Briefly News