Springbok lock RG Snyman unveiled a new tattoo featuring a Springbok skull, Protea flowers and the South African flag on his right forearm

The ink was done by South African-born artist Dean Gunther, who said Snyman was looking for something meaningful

Snyman, currently recovering from an ACL injury in Ireland, has previously said he will represent South Africa until he dies

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Springbok lock RG Snyman has debuted a new tattoo paying homage to South Africa and the national rugby team, with the intricate design drawing attention on social media.

Rg Snyman looks on during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 match between Italy and South Africa at Allianz Stadium. Final score: Italy 14:32 South Africa. Image: Fabrizio Carabelli

Source: Getty Images

South African tattoo artist Dean Gunther, who is now based in Manchester, shared images of the completed piece on Instagram. The tattoo, placed on Snyman's right forearm, centres on a Springbok skull decorated with Protea flowers and a subtle incorporation of the South African flag.

The meaning behind the ink

Gunther revealed that ahead of the session, Snyman expressed a desire for something "meaningful" rather than decorative. The result is a piece that ties together the player's national identity and pride in the Springboks.

It is far from his first significant tattoo. Following the Springboks' 2019 Rugby World Cup victory in Japan, Snyman and several teammates marked the occasion with a shared "bomb squad" tattoo.

After the team's second World Cup triumph in France in 2023, Snyman brought a tattoo artist to the squad's hotel, where several players had an image of the Webb Ellis Cup inscribed with the years 2019 and 2023.

Snyman's arms also carry extensive Norse-inspired artwork, the source of his well-known nickname "The Viking." He has previously spoken about a genuine interest in Scandinavian history, saying: "I've always been fascinated by Viking history."

Snyman committed to the Springboks

The 29-year-old is currently sidelined with an ACL injury and is spending his recovery period in Ireland alongside his wife, Saskia, who is expecting the couple's first child.

Snyman joined the Irish province Munster in 2020 before switching to rivals Leinster last year, meaning he has lived in Ireland for five years and qualifies for residency under World Rugby eligibility rules. However, the lock has made his allegiance unambiguous.

In an appearance on the Guinness Guru's YouTube channel, host Daragh Curran put the question to him directly, asking whether he would ever consider representing Ireland.

Snyman's reply was immediate: "All the way. No doubt about that."

He added, "I always say to the guys here, this shade of green is just not right. It's always special putting on that green and gold jersey."

Springboks star celebrates after hitting 50th cap

Briefly News also reported that Springbok star Cheslin Kolbe described reaching the 50-Test milestone as a dream come true after helping South Africa to a convincing 45-21 victory over England on Saturday.

The electric winger celebrated his landmark appearance in style, scoring a try and adding five successful conversions as the Springboks opened their Nations Championship campaign with an impressive bonus-point win.

Source: Briefly News