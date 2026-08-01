Siya Kolisi: Springboks Captain Opens Up on Retirement From Rugby: “I Don’t Fear That Day”
- Springbok captain Siya Kolisi addressed speculation about his future amid the emergence of a young rival for his position
- Kolisi is set to make his 104th Test appearance next Saturday against Argentina in Buenos Aires after returning from injury
- The 35-year-old rugby star revealed the career advice Rassie Erasmus gave him on navigating life as an ageing player
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Springbok captain Siya Kolisi says retirement holds no fear for him, as the 34-Test winning skipper focuses on returning to form and chasing history with South Africa.
Speaking on the Rassie+ podcast, the 35-year-old addressed growing speculation about his longevity in the game following the rise of Stormers flank Paul de Villiers.
The youngster impressed during the Springboks' July Nations Championship campaign against England, Scotland and Wales, filling the void left by Kolisi's injury absence.
Erasmus's advice to Kolisi
Kolisi revealed that coach Rassie Erasmus had offered him a straightforward piece of wisdom on how to approach the later stage of his career.
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"Coach told me not to compare myself to when I was younger," Kolisi said. "Just be the best player you can be at the age you're at."
The captain added that both he and Erasmus would recognise when the time was right to step away from the game, dismissing any anxiety around that inevitability.
"When I can't do it anymore, I'll know, and he'll know too. I don't fear that day because I know I've given everything every time I've had the opportunity to wear this jersey. When the time comes, it will hurt, but I'll be able to sleep at night knowing I gave everything I had."
Kolisi eyes historic third World Cup
Before retirement enters the picture, Kolisi has a significant milestone on the horizon. He is set to make his 104th Test appearance next Saturday when the Springboks travel to Buenos Aires to face Argentina.
Beyond that, his ambition remains firmly fixed on the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia, where South Africa would aim to become the first nation to win three consecutive World Cup titles. The Springboks claimed back-to-back triumphs in Japan in 2019 and France in 2023.
At club level, Kolisi has returned to the Stormers after a stint with the Sharks, signing a three-year deal that will keep him in Cape Town until 2029.
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Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@briefly.co.za.