Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth opened up about how his body transformed during his teenage years, reshaping his entire rugby career

Etzebeth also reflected on two separate on-field altercations against Australia and Wales that drew very different disciplinary outcomes

The 141-cap veteran discussed his role in a Springboks squad now preparing for the Greatest Rivalry series against the All Blacks

Eben Etzebeth, the Springboks' record Test cap holder, has revealed that a dramatic physical transformation at the age of 16 was what ended his days as a backline player and set him on the path to becoming one of rugby's most feared forwards.

Speaking on Boks Unpacked, the show co-hosted by former Springboks Jean de Villiers, Schalk Burger and Hanyani Shimange, Etzebeth confirmed that he played as a winger right through to under-16 level before his body changed everything.

"I was still at U14/U15 medium size with the other kids in my school, and then at 16 I was still in the back line," he said.

"But over that year I started gyming with my brother, and in that year I just grew. By the end of U19 I was probably 1.95m, from an average 16-year-old to that, and I picked up a good 25, 30kgs in that year."

From winger to World Cup winner

The now 34-year-old stands at 2.03 metres and has made 141 Test appearances for South Africa, a national record. He was central to the Springboks' Rugby World Cup victories in Japan in 2019 and France in 2023. Etzebeth is currently based in Johannesburg as the team prepares for a Rugby Championship fixture against Argentina in Buenos Aires on 8 August, ahead of the four-match Greatest Rivalry series against New Zealand beginning on 22 August.

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His return has been complicated by injury. A hip problem cut short his Sharks season, and a concussion sustained during training ruled him out of the 4 Nations Championship match against England on 4 July.

Two cuffles, two very different outcomes

Etzebeth also addressed two high-profile on-field incidents that attracted public attention. In a 2022 Rugby Championship match against Australia, he became involved in a confrontation with Allan Alaalatoa after a brawl broke out following Makazole Mapimpi's late try, which he clashed with Marika Koroibete.

The second flashpoint proved far more costly. In November 2025, an independent disciplinary panel handed Etzebeth a 12-week ban after finding him guilty of making contact with the eye area of Wales forward Alex Mann during the closing stages of South Africa's 73-0 victory.

"It was quite intense, and then Mapimpi scored in the other corner and started brawling a bit with Koroibete, and everyone came in," Etzebeth recalled.

"He [Alaalatoa] pulled me from the back and got a bit angry, but after the game, it's always like that; stuff happens in the game, and afterwards you drink beer and chill."

Etzebeth insisted there was no malicious intent.

"Something happened with me last year against Wales; it was unintentional, and the other guy knew it, and we also shook hands afterwards," he said.

Etzebeth also used the interview to push back against the idea that physical dominance rests solely on his shoulders, pointing to teammates including Pieter-Steph du Toit, Jasper Wiese and Lood de Jager as fellow enforcers in a squad built around physicality under coach Rassie Erasmus.

Source: Briefly News