Olwethu Makhanya has taken a major step in his career with a move that many South African fans have been waiting to see

Rangers have explained why they believe the young defender is ready for one of Europe's biggest stages

The transfer comes after an impressive rise that included international recognition with Bafana Bafana

Just weeks after uncertainty surrounded his future in the United States, Olwethu Makhanya has landed the European move he had long hoped for. Scottish Premiership giants Rangers FC confirmed on 30 July 2026 that they had signed the South African defender from Major League Soccer outfit Philadelphia Union.

The 22-year-old joins Rangers on an initial four-year contract, with the club holding the option to extend the deal by a further year, pending international clearance. The transfer marks a significant milestone in Makhanya's career after his rise from South African football to MLS and now one of Scotland's biggest clubs.

Speaking after the transfer, Makhanya said:

"I can't even explain how I am feeling right now. It is honestly a big honour and a huge blessing for me to join such a big club with so much history. I can't wait to get started."

Olwethu Makhanya says Europe move is a dream come true

Makhanya added:

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"For me, it has always been a dream to play football in Europe, ever since I was a kid, so to be here is a dream come true."

Makhanya began his career at Stellenbosch before joining Philadelphia Union in 2023. He went on to make 49 senior appearances and earned his Bafana Bafana debut in May 2026 before being included in South Africa's FIFA World Cup squad.

Derek McInnes backs Rangers signing

Rangers manager Derek McInnes said:

"We're really pleased to bring Olwethu to the club. He's a player we have watched closely and we feel he has all the attributes to make a real impact here while continuing to develop his game."

The move gives Makhanya an opportunity to establish himself in European football ahead of the new Scottish Premiership season.

The transfer marks another significant milestone in Makhanya's career as he looks to build on his progress at club and international level with Rangers.

Olwethu Makhanya's Philadelphia Union exit followed transfer speculation

Briefly News previously reported that questions had emerged over Olwethu Makhanya's future at Philadelphia Union before his move to Rangers was completed.

Philadelphia Union head coach Ryan Richter confirmed at the time that the Bafana Bafana defender was away from the club "for personal reasons", while reports claimed Makhanya believed an agreement allowing him to pursue a move to Europe had not been honoured.

The club was also linked with differing views over the terms of any potential transfer, as interest from Rangers and Belgian side Gent continued to grow.

Source: Briefly News