A Cape Town couple was left stranded on a dangerous stretch of road after their car lost power on the R300 and N2 off-ramp

Officer Lerato Moletsane pulled over to check on them and remained on the scene until help arrived

The act of kindness sparked an outpouring of praise from South Africans who shared their own experiences with the officer

A Cape Town couple got more than they bargained for when their car broke down on one of the city's most notorious stretches of road. On the morning of 29 July 2026, Pieter du Plessis and his companion were stranded on the off-ramp from the R300 onto the N2 after their vehicle suddenly cut out without warning.

Cape Town residents thanked SAPS officers for their exceptional service. Image: Pieter Du Plessis

Source: Facebook

With no power and no way to move, the couple called their insurer to arrange a tow truck and reached out to a friend for a lift. Waiting on that particular road was anything but comfortable. The N2 corridor carries a well-known reputation, and the couple admitted feeling vulnerable while they sat and waited for help.

SAPS member rescues road users

Within minutes, Officer Lerato Moletsane pulled up behind them. She checked that they were safe, then stayed with them the entire time until the tow truck arrived and their friend came to collect them. Du Plessis later shared the experience on Facebook, writing that Officer Lerato's presence brought them genuine peace of mind during a stressful moment. He expressed hope that one day no South African would have to feel afraid while stranded on the side of the road. Read the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Mzansi applauds SAPS

South Africans in the comments were quick to share how the story made them feel:

Claudine Pypers said:

"I recognise her face. I had car trouble on my way dropping off my daughter at school... She escorted me safely to the nearest point."

Zukiswa Mvandaba wrote:

"That's Cape Town officers for you, they'll give you a backup until you get help. One thing I noticed when I relocated to Cape Town in 2004 and which I see often. Well done, officer and to the rest of your colleagues. You never just drive past."

John Jansen van Vuuren added:

"Officer Lerato, thank you for protecting and serving your community! You are amazing, and God bless you, keeping you safe!"

Louenza Sauerman said:

"Officer Lerato, may you be blessed, and I really hope other officers will set the same example."

Joke Elisabeth Heydenreich shared:

"I am so glad to read this. As a small child I learnt that when I would get lost, I should go and find a policeman."

Other Briefly News stories about SAPS

Source: Briefly News