A new study suggests humans could theoretically live up to 194 years, even without most diseases

Scientists identified a specific type of DNA mutation that builds up over a lifetime as the key limiting factor

Researchers found the heart and brain are the most vulnerable organs when it comes to how long we can live

Misao Okawa, who is recognised by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest woman. Image: Buddhika Weerasinghe

Source: Getty Images

Scientists may have found the ceiling for how long a human being can actually live, and the number is both remarkable and sobering.

A new study published in the journal NPJ Ageing suggests that, even in a world where most diseases and biological ageing processes were eliminated, the maximum a person could realistically live would be somewhere between 146 and 194 years. That is roughly double the current global average life expectancy of around 79 years.

The culprit: somatic mutations

The research centres on what scientists call somatic mutations, which are changes to the DNA of ordinary cells that accumulate gradually from birth. Unlike mutations in reproductive cells, these cannot be passed on to children, but they quietly build up in every tissue of the body throughout a person's life.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The research team developed a mathematical model to calculate how long humans would survive if every other hallmark of ageing were switched off, with somatic mutations left as the sole remaining factor. The result pointed to a median life expectancy of 146 years, with an upper limit approaching 194 years.

Misao Okawa, the world's oldest Japanese woman, waits to mark her 117th birthday celebration next to her birthday cake at Kurenai Nursing Home. Image: Buddhika

Source: Getty Images

Heart and brain are the weak points

Not all cells in the body are equally vulnerable. Liver cells, for instance, proved surprisingly resilient in the model, theoretically capable of regenerating for over 100,000 years. Brain cells and heart muscle cells told a very different story.

Because neurons and myocardial cells do not divide and replace themselves once formed, any damage they sustain is permanent. The study identified these as ‘critical lifespan bottlenecks,’ meaning when these cells fail, the organs fail, and life ends.

Pharmacist and regenerative medicine researcher Egle Pavyde, who was not involved in the study, noted that the longest-lived person on record died at 122, which suggests somatic mutations are a significant but not sole driver of ageing.

3 Other Briefly News stories related to old people

A South African grandmother stole hearts online when her granddaughter posted a birthday video celebrating her turning 80.

Rob Bentele, the Survivor SA Season 7 winner, paid a surprise visit to an elderly KwaZulu-Natal woman living in a modest rural home.

A young South African man surprised his grandmother with a thoughtful morning delivery of pink pyjamas and matching slippers.

Source: Briefly News