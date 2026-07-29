Tuskegee University introduced a strict new dress code banning bonnets, durags and bedroom slippers across campus

The HBCU president framed the policy as career preparation, urging students to adopt professional habits and attire

Some students pushed back, arguing the ban restricts personal comfort and cultural expression on campus

A woman wearing a bonnet. Images: poco_bw/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Tuskegee University has rolled out a sweeping new dress code that prohibits students from wearing bonnets, durags, bedroom slippers, and overly revealing clothing in campus spaces and dining facilities.

The Alabama-based Historically Black University (HBCU), founded in 1881, also announced that students must switch off their mobile phones during lectures unless their lecturer explicitly allows otherwise.

Dr. Mark A. Brown, the university's president, laid out the reasoning in a formal letter directed at parents of incoming students. Rather than framing the rules as disciplinary measures, he positioned them as preparation for professional life, encouraging students to treat their academic environment the way they would a future workplace.

Attendance enforcement across classes is also being tightened as part of the broader push to raise standards on campus.

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The debate on campus

The policy has split opinion. Supporters of the new guidelines argue that instilling professional habits early gives students a competitive edge once they enter the workforce, and that higher education institutions carry a responsibility to prepare young people for environments beyond the campus gates.

Critics, however, are not convinced. A number of students have pushed back, saying that items like bonnets and durags are not simply loungewear but carry genuine cultural significance, particularly within Black communities. For them, the ban feels less like professional preparation and more like an imposition of outdated social standards that do not account for personal comfort or cultural identity.

A legacy institution under the spotlight

Tuskegee's history gives the debate extra weight. The university was established in 1881 and has long been regarded as one of the most prominent HBCUs in the United States, carrying the legacy of Booker T. Washington, who founded it, and a tradition of producing graduates who go on to lead in their fields.

That legacy cuts both ways in this conversation. Some feel the institution's reputation makes it fitting to hold students to a higher standard of presentation. Others argue that an institution with such deep roots in Black American history should be the last place to treat traditional dress as something to be regulated out of existence.

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Source: Briefly News