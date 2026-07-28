SASSA confirmed that grant reviews are a legal requirement to verify that social assistance reaches only those who still qualify

Beneficiaries who miss a review notice risk losing their grants, often because their contact details on SASSA's database are outdated

South Africans reacted strongly to the warning, with many raising concerns about elderly and bedridden grant recipients

SASSA beneficiary's warned. Image: @Marco Longari

Source: Getty Images

SASSA has put beneficiaries on notice: one missed step during a grant review could cost them their payment entirely.

The South African Social Security Agency issued a stark reminder in July 2026 that reviews are not optional. They are a legal requirement used to confirm that grants are still going to people who qualify, and to protect the system against fraud, abuse and payments made to deceased individuals.

According to a Facebook post by The South African on 28 July 2026, the agency pointed out a critical vulnerability many beneficiaries may not be aware of. SASSA can only contact people using the details already stored in its database. Anyone with an outdated phone number or old address risks missing a review notice altogether and, by extension, losing their grant without warning.

What Beneficiaries Must Bring to a Review

Every beneficiary is legally obligated to notify SASSA whenever their circumstances change. This covers shifts in marital status, residential or contact details, income, and any travel outside South Africa's borders.

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When called in for a review, beneficiaries need to arrive with a valid South African ID (either a 13-digit barcoded ID or a Smart ID card), proof of income such as payslips or an affidavit if unemployed, and bank statements for all active accounts covering the last three months. Proof of residence and, where applicable, proof of marital status are also required.

Child Support Grant recipients must bring their children's birth certificates, and some cases may call for school attendance records or a death certificate.

For those who are bedridden or medically unable to visit a SASSA office, the agency says beneficiaries can contact their nearest branch to have an authorised representative, known as a procurator, act on their behalf. SASSA is also encouraging the use of its digital services, with offices now offering free Wi-Fi and staff available to assist clients.

View the Facebook post below:

Mzansi Reacts to the SASSA Warning

South Africans had strong feelings about the announcement on the page:

@Thamsanqa Kleintjies wrote:

"So social grants are not a right but a privilege, because if a right you have to get it, but as a privilege it depends on SASSA if you get it."

@Adam Johannes Willemse said:

"Did people even read the article? It's just you have to make sure you inform SASSA about any income, change in where you live, change in whether or not you're married or divorced etc. I don't see why people get angry about something that's necessary to prevent fraud."

@Marie Lombard shared:

"Makes me angry. There are old people with low, high blood pressure who have to stand in those rows, some of them can barely stand straight for 10 minutes."

More Briefly News Stories on SASSA

A South African woman has been ordered to repay child support grant money after a SASSA audit found she had been employed while receiving the benefit, raising questions about grant eligibility and verification processes.

More than 200 Western Cape pensioners marched to a SASSA office demanding that the Older Person's Grant be increased from R2,400 to R5,000 a month, saying the current amount is no longer enough to cover the rising cost of living.

A South African mom sparked debate after sharing a TikTok video of the groceries she bought with her daughter's R580 SASSA child support grant, with many parents saying the money no longer stretches far enough.

Source: Briefly News