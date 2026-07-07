A South African woman showed what she bought her daughter with her R580 SASSA grant

Siphesihle Langelihle filled her trolley with milk, cereal, juice, wipes and takeaways from local stores

Her TikTok video left other South African mothers comparing prices and questioning their own budgets

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Pictures of the mom and daughter. Images: Siphesihle Langelihle

Source: TikTok

A South African mom has left social media talking after she showed exactly what her R580 SASSA grant bought her toddler. Siphesihle Langelihle shared the TikTok video on 6 July 2026. She unpacked groceries bought from Game and Clicks stores in South Africa.

The items included Nido powdered milk for R165 and Futurelife toddler cereal for R52. She also grabbed bananas, four packs of Liqui Fruit juice for R90, and yoghurt on a Boxer special. Vaseline Blue Seal petroleum jelly cost her R130 for two, while baby wipes came in at R60.

Langelihle didn’t stop at basics. She bought Eskort Viennas for lunchboxes at R30 for two, and cheese slices for R83. Beef noodles from Game cost her R70 for three packs. Her daughter also enjoyed a McDonald’s happy meal, ice cream, and building blocks instead of extra screen time.

The haul ended with a KFC takeaway, chips, and cupcakes for the household. Langelihle captioned her clips with hashtags about restocking and shopping hauls for toddlers.

Mommies compare notes

Reactions poured in fast, with some viewers saying that their own R500 grants stretch nowhere near as far. Others said they spend theirs on maize meal, cooking oil, and rice instead. One commenter joked that she must be getting “the wrong R500,” sparking laughter in the comments section. Several South African mothers admitted feeling shocked by how many stores she’d visited on one grant.

Many pointed out that her total spend looked higher than R580. Others simply wanted to know where she found such good deals. The video has since kept South African parents comparing budgets and shopping habits online.

See the grocery haul below:

More about SASSA grants

Source: Briefly News