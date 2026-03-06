A loving mother showed off the items she bought for her daughter with her government grant, moving many viewers

The clip shared on TikTok showed the pair's shopping day, which ended with a visit to a restaurant for a meal

Social media users were impressed after seeing that the mother spent all the money on her daughter, noting that others do the opposite

A mother was praised for spending her daughter's SASSA grant wisely. Image: @siphesihle.langelihle

Source: TikTok

After receiving the R560 Sassa grant for her little girl, a young mom took her daughter for a shopping spree and spent every cent on her.

The clip was shared on TikTok by user @siphesihle.langelihle on 5 March 2026, where it went viral, garnering 599K views, 38K likes and over 500 comments from an online community that was touched by the mother's care.

The mother bought different kinds of cereals, which included Rice Krispies and Coco Pops. She also bought different types of juices, a colouring book, crayons, which she said she buys every two weeks because she loses them.

The mother spoils her daughter

The creator, TikTok user @siphesihle.langelihle, added her daughter's yoghurts, which she said were her favourite too when she was pregnant. At the PEP store, the mom bought a plate and cup set and even placed winter boots on lay-by. The pair finished their shopping day by going to a KFC restaurant.

SA loves the responsible mother

The post gained massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were moved by the mother's love for her daughter. Many viewers showered the mom with praise, saying their taxes were in good hands. Some called the mother a responsible parent, saying they could see by the daughter's body language that she was loved. Others were interested in knowing where she bought some of the items.

Social media users loved the strong bond between the mother and her toddler. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User @My life @Kamogelo mokgothu said:

"This is beautiful abanye bathenga (others buy) 5 litre ze Rain Dance😭."

User @The Depressed Diary commented:

"Our taxes are going to the right people 🤣. This is so cute sies!"

User @Samu added:

"Bought mine a bag🥹. He's been using Nike, and it’s heavy. Mommies are up ❤️."

User @Colorado kholo said:

"You deserve an increase 🥰. The money is not going to be wasted. Others buy weaves for themselves. Well done, mommy."

User @Wonganda Youvara KAHIKOPO asked:

"Hey mommy are the boots sold at Ackermans? Please share, I need to lay by them for my baby."

User @Sweetness20 commented:

"I love mothers who put their children first. You can tell by just looking at her shes loved good job mommy 🥳🥰."

