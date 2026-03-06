A popular toddler, Zuluboy, left social media users in stitches after sharing his reason for speaking isiXhosa when in the village

While chatting with his mother in a viral TikTok video, the little boy explained that he speaks English to certain people whom he has personally taught

Social media users found Zuluboy's video entertaining and praised him for speaking Xhosa when around his friends and certain people in the village

Zuluboy's mother shared their conversation online where the little boy bragged about his ability to teach his gogo English when visiting her in the village.

In a Facebook video shared by the mom, Lujabe Siphe, on 4 March 2026, the toddler also detailed his efforts to teach other people, which have not been successful.

The toddler detailed that when he visits his grandmother in her village, he switches from speaking English to isiXhosa automatically. His reason was that his friends only knew the native language, adding that he attempted to teach them, but they showed no interest. To retain his friendship and ensure everyone is happy, he then resorts to speaking Xhosa.

Zuluboy teaches his gogos English

The little boy went on to explain to Facebook user Lujabe Siphe that he had taught his grandmother the English language and was now able to communicate in it. He, however, noted that the second grandmother, who, just like him, has some teeth missing, was a difficult nut to crack, adding that she was fine only speaking the native language.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

SA loves the outspoken Zuluboy

The clip went viral, gaining 1K comments from social media users who were entertained and rolling on the floor with laughter. Many viewers called the little boy smart for being able to adjust to different settings to accommodate others. Some said he was their favourite little person on the internet, confessing to never missing any of his videos. Others called his answers mature, especially the one about his other granny sticking to speaking isiXhosa.

User @Ziphozihle Ntlanganiso commented:

"Honestly, my favourite little person on the internet😅! Uright pha lo nezisini (the other gogo is ok only knowing Xhosa)🤣."

User @Nthabiseng Katlego Thloloane said:

"😂 The way I'm laughing, this child is classic."

User @Nozuko Mamjoli Mfenyana added:

"Hayi Siphe yhini undihlekisa kangaka ekuseni (why did you make me laugh so early in the morning). UTeacher wethu akadiba i nee (our teacher doesn't like) slow learners 🤣."

User @Nompumelelo Mpumie Nyoni shared:

"Uright pha esxhoseni (she's fine only knowing Xhosa), angisahleki (I'm in stitches). Thanks, young man, for making my morning bright all the way from Bulawayo, Zimbabwe 🇿🇼."

User @Nomfundo Sidzamba said:

"Hayi maan (no, man), these answers are so mature 🤣👌."

User @Nobu Mdolomba commented:

"Very accommodating. He knows when and where he must speak isiXhosa, angathethi ulwimi lwaseNtshona edlala neetshomi zakhe,zibe zingazukumva, kanti nomhakhulu angamva (he doesn't speak English with his friends and granny, who won't understand him). Yho! Uvuthiwe lo mntu (this little person is so smart) 🤔."

