A Cape Town broadcaster and author shared a post confirming the death of iconic actor and activist Soli Philander

In a TikTok video, the man paid tribute to the Elsies River star who dedicated decades to the entertainment industry, keeping us glued to our TV screens

Social media users flooded the comments section, sharing messages of condolences and remembering the entertainment legend's work

A local author confirmed Soli's passing, remembering him as an icon. Image: @heinwyngaardkanaal

Source: TikTok

One local entertainer could not sit back after learning of Soli Philande's death and decided to honour him with a moving tribute.

TikTok user @heinwyngaardkanaal shared the clip shortly after Soli's passing on March 4, 2026, shocking many viewers who had not yet heard the news.

The man described Soli, who was suffering from a long battle with cancer, as an iconic, well-loved, respected, and legendary actor and comedian. He could still remember Soli's performance in the District Six musical in 1987 when he was still a Grade 8 learner.

Tribute to entertainment icon Soli Philander

The creator, TikTok user @heinwyngaardkanaal, also touched on his work in film, noting that he was also one of the first presenters of the Cape Talk channel. The man called the late Soli an example of how artists can use their popularity and status to be the voice of communities at large.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA mourns the loss of a legend

The clip gained massive views and comments from social media users who were devastated by Soli's passing. Many sent their condolences and comforted his family and friends during their difficult time. Some called him an icon who changed the entertainment game and culture, saying he would be dearly missed. Others said they will remember his flamboyant personality as an activist and his TikTok lives, praying for his soul to rest in eternal peace.

Soli's death shocked many social media users who loved him. Image: @mixedracedUncle

Source: Twitter

User @Earl Smilea said:

"Rest in peace, Soli Philander. Most definitely an iconic, well-loved and respected artist of our times. He will be sorely missed."

User @Tanya Kleinhans Art 🇿🇦 shared:

"Oh no, my friend Soli 😢! Condolences to the family and friends. So sad. A great icon 😢."

User @Diané MHK commented:

"Solly Philander will be remembered for his flamboyant personality, as an activist, as a Tiktok content influencer and as a contributor and contributing to the SouthAfrican entertainment industry. R.I.P Solly. Thank you for being you to the end."

User @Vippy added:

"Rest in peace, @Solly Philander. We loved you, and we will miss your presence in SA. Sincerest condolences to his children and their mom. You have stayed true to your artistry!"

User @Nazly Moore commented:

"From the stage to TV, bring laughter to our homes. A true legend for our Culture🌹Rest in peace, Soli Philander. May the Almighty God comfort his family and friends in this time of sadness and grief 🫂."

User @marco_xando said:

"An icon of the South African entertainment industry, and a voice of the rainbow community RIP Soli Philander👑."

3 Briefly News death-related articles

Source: Briefly News