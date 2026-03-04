South African musician Black Coffee has seemingly reunited with his former bandmates of Shana

Taking to Instagram, one of the members hard-launched their reunion by posting photos and videos of themselves in the studio cooking something

It seems as though their reunion has been welcomed by many of their online fans, who are eager for them to drop

Music lovers are in for a treat as musician Black Coffee has reunited with his former group members.

Who is Shana?

Black Coffee, Mnqobi Mdabe and Demor formed the group Shana, which split after their last project in 2009.

According to Discogs, the name of the group is an acronym for Simply Hot And Naturally African. The stars formed the group in 1997 during their time at Natal Technikon before it rebranded to Durban University of Technology. Coffee and Shoba met during their high school days in the Eastern Cape.

They have released songs such as Iyo Londaba, Shende Lami, and Forever Yours, to name a few. Not only have they worked on their own music, but they also worked for the late Lebo Mathosa and have released music with Oskido's Kalawa Jazmee.

Fans excited for Shana's reunion

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, towards the end of February, Demor posted a photo of the three of them in the studio with the caption, "In the Lab with the original crew of SHANA."

The following day, he shared a video of them previewing new music that they are working on. In 2024, Demor posted a photo of them having some together time, which is when the rumours started. He dismissed the reunion talks when fans asked about it.

This sparked curiosity among their eager fans, who are both excited and nervous about their reunion.

Mzawandile Ntuli said:

"This song was ahead of time. I don't know if I can use that term in music, but I'm trying to explain the artistry behind this record. Yes, it's a classic, but you can release it now kuzoba ngathi intsha kanti cha indala. What a masterpiece."

Unathi.co was eager:

"THIXO ONOFEFE! We thank God for this reunion. Camagu."

Kanene_slondile said:

"Haven't heard this song in a while, but yoh, it still feels very relevant. We have been waiting for this non-stop."

Mzwandile was excited:

"Sooo happy for this. Full Circle boys. The sound is still the same. Yessss!"

Thericeisblack said:

"What are you guys doing there? Please share. They say that sharing is caring. Now, share."

