A local couple on a motorbike adventure recently vacationed in the controversial Northern Cape town of Orania and shared their experience online

In a TikTok video, the married duo documented their two-and-a-half-day stay in the small town, sparking a massive online debate

Social media users were shocked by how welcoming the locals were, while others noted how clean and peaceful the town appeared

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A married couple shared their experience visiting the controversial town of Orania. Image: @alexmooya

Source: TikTok

The Johannesburg couple, popular for their travel diaries, stunned many viewers by visiting a place often thought to be unwelcoming to black people and having a lovely stay.

A series of clips was shared on the husband's TikTok account @alexmooya from the 23 to 27, of April 2026, gaining massive views and comments from viewers who were happy to get first-hand information about Orania.

In one of the videos, the couple showed off a peaceful background where the hotel/ guest house was located, questioning those who said only a certain race was allowed in the town. They moved towards a gorgeous river showing off the scenery in the peaceful Orania.

The couple explore Orania

They moved to the restaurant with TikTok user @alexmooya, who raved about the beauty around, expressing how much he and his wife were enjoying the tranquillity. Taking in their last day of the adventure, the creator noted that they covered the guided bus tour of Orania and had just concluded their bike ride adventure tour.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA appreciate the couple's Orania tour

The clip garnered massive views and hundreds of comments from social media users who were stunned to see the couple enjoying their stay in the small town. Many viewers were impressed by how clean Orania was, and praised the residents for their hard work in maintaining the town. One viewer said Orania was a perfect example of how people can work together to create a safe and better future for themselves and their children, without the government's help. Others thanked the creator for taking them on his travel journeys with his wife, saying they had learned a lot about the Northern Cape small town.

Viewers were surprised to see the warm reception the couple received during their stay. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User @Be the Change said:

"So much to learn in this town."

User @Rene Myburgh❤️ shared:

"It was nice to have your guys here in Orania. Hope you and your wife enjoyed it. Come visit again 😊."

User @Belinda Du Preez added:

"Look at how clean this town is."

User @Willem commented:

"Orania is a fantastic example of how people can work together to create a safe and better future for themselves and their children, without government help."

User @Gideon Burts added

"It's really a beautiful place."

User @Ellie said:

"Beautiful, thank you, Alex, for letting us go on your travels with you 😇."

User @Sagren Naidoo commented:

"Hats off to the residents of Orania. Every community can achieve this. First, we have to put our differences aside and work together🙏."

3 Briefly News Orania-related articles

A Ghanaian YouTuber visited the small, controversial town in the Northern Cape, Orania, to find out why the residents wanted to keep it exclusive to a select group, sparking a massive online debate.

An Oranian man shared that a delegate from their town was preparing to travel to America to meet Donald Trump and share their grievances about issues concerning their town and land.

A local tour guide shared an inside look at the Northern Cape Afrikaner small town of Orania, showcasing a peaceful and well-organised community.

Source: Briefly News