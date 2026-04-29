Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

“Bro Is a Legend”: American Woman Who Moves to Zimbabwe for Love Shares Culture Shocks, SA Wowed
Family and Relationships

“Bro Is a Legend”: American Woman Who Moves to Zimbabwe for Love Shares Culture Shocks, SA Wowed

by  Bongiwe Mati
3 min read
  • An American woman shared the unique cultural lifestyle shifts she experienced after moving to Harare for love
  • The video shared on Instagram left viewers intrigued as she showcased her solar-powered home and garden staples
  • Social media users were fascinated, and some politely corrected her on some points, noting that she was speaking only from one African country’s experience

CHECK OUT: Turn unemployment into income. Your next job starts here.

The expat shared how solar power and boreholes are essential parts of her daily life in Harare
An American woman shared her culture shock moments after moving to Zimbabwe to be with her husband. Image: @zwstreets
Source: Instagram

A US woman who moved to Zimbabwe after meeting the love of her life captured the internet’s attention with a candid house tour of her new life in Harare.

The video, shared on the Instagram account @zwstreets on 14 April 2026, gained massive traction with viewers calling her brave for choosing to move to Africa.

The creator shared several daily realities that might surprise Westerners. One of the things she pointed out was the absence of a tumble dryer, noting that hanging laundry outside was the standard. She also touched on the local infrastructure, explaining that while some areas have municipal water, many residents rely on boreholes.

Read also

"Hotel workers should be investigated": US Influencer's body returned home missing some things

Adjusting to Harare life

To deal with frequent power cuts, her home is equipped with solar panels and a solar hot water system, which she says are essential for a normal routine. In the video shared on the Instagram account @zwstreets, the woman also showed off her fruit and vegetable garden. The woman also excitedly explained that in Zimbabwe, it is common for a middle-class family to have a maid and a gardener who live in the property.

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Watch the Instagram reel below:

SA reacts to the woman’s video

The clip sparked a lively discussion, with many viewers politely correcting her observation about domestic staff. They pointed out that having helpers was a standard norm in middle-class families across many African countries. Some were touched by her story, noting that she must truly love her husband to trade American convenience for a life with power cuts and borehole water. Others thanked her for her honest content, saying it was interesting to see Zimbabwe through the eyes of a newcomer.

Read also

"This is so cool": South African woman flies to Tanzania to do her hair, SA impressed

Some also corrected her, saying it was common for middle-class African families to have helpers
Viewers were shocked and impressed that the woman moved from America to Zimbabwe for love. Image: Ketut Subayinto
Source: UGC

User @rosay.sitenta asked:

"Did I hear Zimbabwe is the only place left on earth where a middle-class family has staff with 2 helpers? Lol girl, you need to travel."

User @yana.petrov shared:

"She must really love her husband."

User @ 65lovinlife commented:

"I lived out of the country for five years. I lived similarly to how you do. I loved it! Fresh food! Growing in our yard. We used a propane tank to warm our water and cook our food. When the propane ran out, we would just call a company, and they would deliver within half an hour. Vendors drive through the neighbourhood on certain days and times delivering fresh bread, fresh produce and household supplies."

User @realcapmystic added:

"The whole of Africa has staff. I grew up with loads. Never ironed."

User @ munyaradzianthony said:

"Bro is a legend."

User @p_holmes09 shared:

"Very interesting. Thank you for sharing with us."

Read also

"The balance I need in my life": SA woman carries shopping bag on her head in Australia, SA amused

3 Briefly News articles about Americans

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Bongiwe Mati avatar

Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za

Tags:
ZimbabweUSA
Hot:
Sophia Jurksztowicz Marli van Breda Bumpy Johnson Bart Millard Hawker police